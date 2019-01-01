Guardiola admits Van Dijk was worth £75m
Pep Guardiola has admitted that Virgil van Dijk is worth every penny of the £75 million Liverpool paid for the Netherlands international last January.
Man City refused to meet Southampton's asking price early last year, clearing the way for Van Dijk to join the Reds.
Van Dijk has become one of the Premier League's top defenders, helping Liverpool to their current first-place position in the league.
Eriksen stalls on new deal as Madrid and Barca lurk
The Dane's contract is set to expire at the end of next season
Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has been slow to sign a new contract with the club, encouraging Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail.
The 26-year-old's current deal expires in 2020, with Spurs ready to more than double his current £70,000-a-week wages.
But Eriksen has yet to agreee terms, which has encouraged the lurking Spanish giants, who could both offer far more in wages than Tottenham.
Watford won't sell Doucoure to PSG in January
Watford will refuse to sell midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to Paris Saint-Germain in January, reports the Evening Standard.
PSG have identified the 26-year-old as a midfield target for January, with Adrien Rabiot currently frozen out as he looks to leave the club.
But Watford are determined to not disrupt their season, and feel they are in a strong position with Doucoure's contract not expiring until 2023.
Tottenham want Hull City starlet Bowen in January
Tottenham are looking to sign Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen in January, Goal can confirm.
Spurs are targeting a homegrown signing and the 22-year-old would fit the bill, having scored 26 goals in the Championship over the last season and a half.
Chelsea planning more January transfers
Chelsea are planning more January signings following Wednesday's capture of Christian Pulisic, claims the Mirror.
The American was brought in on a £58 million (€64m/$73m) deal, and then loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.
The Blues are now looking to add another striker, with Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson a target, as well as a new defender.
Hodgson confirms collapse of Solanke deal
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed a move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is off.
The 21-year-old has yet to play for Liverpool this season but has generated loan interest from several Premier League sides, including Huddersfield, Brighton and Fulham.