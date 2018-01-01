Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona make offer to Rabiot

AC Milan will sack manager Gennaro Gattuso after Saturday's match against SPAL, according to Calciomercato.

With the club struggling, Milan's board decided that Gattuso needed to pick up six points from this week's games against Frosinone and SPAL.

But Milan drew Frosinone 0-0 on Wednesday, meaning Gattuso will not reach that goal and will lose his job before Milan take a two-week winter break.