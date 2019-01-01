Raiola happy to offer Pogba to Barca over Madrid
Paul Pogba will be offered to Barcelona by his agent Mino Raiola if Real Madrid do not agree to his contract terms, claims Don Balon.
The Frenchman is reportedly still seeking a way out of Manchester United, with other reports suggesting that the World Cup winner will demand an astronomical payday wherever he goes.
Madrid however are unwilling to match the terms, which would see Pogba earn twice as much as Eden Hazard, leading to his agent to threaten to take him to La Liga rivals Barca.
Barzagli joins Juve staff
He is back! @andreabarzagli2 has returned home! 🙌⚪️⚫️— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 25, 2019
➡️https://t.co/RxlIYkqTly pic.twitter.com/TYoWmvyyJB
Real Madrid eyeing Napoli's Ruiz
Real Madrid are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz - according to Don Balon.
Blancos president Florentino Perez sees the 23-year-old as an alternative to long-term target Paul Pogba, who looks set for a new deal at Manchester United.
Ruiz is currently valued at around €60 million ($66m, £53m) but Madrid are also willing to offer James Rodriguez to Napoli in a possible exchange deal.
Man Utd-linked Haaland praises Solskjaer
Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the role he played in his development, amid rumours of a possible switch to Manchester United next year.
Haaland has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football this season, netting 17 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.
The 19-year-old announced himself on the biggest stage by scoring a hat-trick in Salzburg's 6-2 Champions League group-stage victory over Genk on September 17.
Man City prepared to rival Man Utd for Tonali
Manchester City are ready to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United in the race to sign Brescia's Sandro Tonali - according to Calcio Mercato.
Pep Guardiola wants to lure the 19-year-old to Etihad Stadium next year, but Juventus and Inter are also interested in his services.
Tonali has featured in five Serie matches for Brescia at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Milan rejected chance to sign Chelsea's Abraham
Milan turned down the opportunity to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham over the summer - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Italian giants felt that the 21-year-old was lacking in experience at the highest level and opted against launching a formal bid.
Abraham has scored seven goals in six Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season.
Real Madrid monitoring Mount's progress at Chelsea
Real Madrid are tracking Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount - according to Don Balon.
Santiago Bernabeu president Florentino Perez is a keen admirer of the 20-year-old and has sent scouts to watch him in action for the Blues this season.
Mount has contributed three goals to Chelsea's cause in six Premier League appearances.
Zaha to seek move away from Crystal Palace in January
Wilfried Zaha will try to push through a transfer away from Crystal Palace when the transfer window reopens - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Ivorian expressed a desire to leave Selhurst Park over the summer, but Arsenal and Everton saw bids in excess of £40 million rejected ($50m).
Zaha has featured in all six of Crystal Palace's Premier League matches at the start of the new season.
Liverpool summer signings set for first-yteam debuts
Liverpool are set to hand debuts to summer signings Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg against MK Dons on Wednesday.
The Reds have named a youthful squad for their Carabao Cup third-round tie, with Jurgen Klopp resting a number of first-team regulars ahead of Saturday's visit to Sheffield United.
Solskjaer slams 'embarrassing' Man Utd flops as tenure unravels
Accoriding to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as Manchester United manager has continuted to unravel after he privately hit out at his players.
Following Sunday's defeat to West Ham he labelled the Red Devils' players as "embarrassing" in a move that could split the dressing room.
United have won just two of their six Premier League matches so far this season ahead of a Carabao Cup tie with Rochdale on Wednesday.
Zidane hails 'great player' Bale despite summer saga
It was not too long ago that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was saying that it would be in everyone's best interests if Gareth Bale left Santiago Bernabeu.
Now, though, with Bale still in the Spainish capital and playing a starring role for Los Blancos, Zidane has changed his tune somewhat.
Check out everything he had to say on the Welsh winger right here...
Newcastle poised to swoop for Sevilla midfielder Lopes
Newcastle could launch a January bid for Sevilla midfielder Rony Lopes, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
According to Gol Digital, the Magpies have been tracking the 23-year-old, with the Andalusian club now willing to let him leave in 2019.
Lopes has been restricted to just two appearances for Sevilla so far this season.
Juventus monitoring Brescia's Cistana
Juventus are keeping tabs on Brescia centre-back Andrea Cistana - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old, who featured in a 2-1 defeat against the Italian champions on Tuesday, has been touted as the ideal partner for Matthijs de Ligt at the Allianz Stadium.
Cistana has scored once in five Serie A appearances for Brescia this season.
Roma interested in Fiorentina's Pezzella
Fiorentina defender German Pezzella is the subject of interest from Roma, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Giallorossi are aiming to reinforce their backline even further after signing Chris Smalling on loan from Manchester United in August.
Pezzella has impressed in four Serie A appearances for Fiorentina this season.
Solari in talks with Inter Miami
Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari is in talks to become Inter Miami's first manager - according to The Athletic.
The Argentine is one of several candidates for the role at the new David Beckham owned MLS franchise.
Inter Miami are expected to announce their final decision next month, with Solari now the favourite to take over.
Pogba to ask Man Utd for huge weekly wage
Paul Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola are set to demand a yearly salary of €35 milllion (£30m/$38m) from Manchester United for the Frenchman to re-sign, reports Okdiario.
The massive sum, which would give the midfielder a weekly wage of over €600,000, is viewed as a way to force the Red Devils' hand and allow Pogba to move to Real Madrid before his current contract expires.
The 26-year-old is contracted at Old Trafford until 2021 meaning United may be forced to sell him in the next year to ensure he doesn't leave for free.
Premier League target signs contract extension
Trabzsponspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has re-signed with the club until 2025.
Liverpool and Wolves were both reportedly showing interest in the Turkish shot-stopper, who has made one senior appearance for his country.
According to Ajansspor, Wolves had shown interest in signing him, while the Reds have previously sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action.
Berisha nears A-League return
New A-League franchise Western United are reportedly closing in on the signature of record goalscorer Besart Berisha.
According to The World Game, the 34-year-old will imminently sign with Mark Rudan's team with their interest in other strikers amounting to nothing.
Berisha is an Australian citizen and would join 36-year-old Scott McDonald and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos as Western United's strikers.
The Kosovo international's 116 A-League strikes makes him the competition's record scorer, but he has struggled to find a club since being released by J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
Berisha made a name for himself at Brisbane Roar, winning two championships, before moving to Melbourne Victory and clinching the same title twice again.
Western United sign Luke Duzel
New A-League club Western United have signed 17-year-old Australian Luke Duzel to a scholarship deal for the coming season.
The attacking midfielder was previously part of Melbourne City's youth set-up but has opted to switch allegiances and jump aboard the new franchise.
Duzel made five appearances for City in the Youth League last season and has featured in U17 Australian squads.
Man Utd to move for Mandzukic in January
Manchester United will target Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic in January, according to The Sun.
United are in a crisis at striker, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial injured after the club failed to bring in a replacement for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer.
The 33-year-old could be a short-term answer for United, after he nearly joined the club in the summer but saw the move collapse due to his wage demands.
PSG hopeful of Neymar extension after talks
The Ligue 1 side are hoping to tie down the Brazilian, who nearly left this summer
PSG are hopeful of signing Neymar to a contract extension after recently meeting for talks, reports Le10Sport.
The 27-year-old admitted he wanted to leave PSG and re-join Barcelona this summer, but talks between PSG and the Blaugrana ultimately broke down.
Now, what appeared impossible just a month ago could become a reality: Neymar staying at Parc des Princes for the long term.
Hearts in talks with City target Hickey over new deal
Hearts manager Craig Levein has said his side are in talks over a new deal for 17-year-old full-back Aaron Hickey.
Hickey has turned heads with some impressive performances in the Scottish Premier League, leading to reported interest from Southampton and Manchester City among others.
"We’re in the middle of [contract talks] just now. It’s been quite difficult, though," Levein admitted.
“He doesn’t have an agent. I’ve been dealing with his dad. And it’s been a little bit drawn out. But we’ll get there in the end."
Spurs boss Pochettino planning January moves
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that January will give him a chance to fix his unsettled roster.
Spurs fell on penalties to League Two side Colchester United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, the latest in a string of poor results for Pochettino's side.
With Tottenham having spent big in the summer, Pochettino has hinted that more changes could be on their way.
Wolves owners facing £1bn loss over Thomas Cook collapes
Fosun International, the Chinese company that owns Wolves, could lose as much as £1 billion (€1.13bn/$1.25bn) after travel company Thomas Cook went bust on Monday, reports the Daily Mail.
Fosun are now searching for additional investment after Thomas Cook's collapse, with the Chinese company thought to own 18 per cent of the travel operator.
Though Fosun insists that Thomas Cook's demise will have no effect on Wolves, they are thought to be willing to sell up to 20 per cent of the club.
Portland star Valeri could be headed for the exit
Portland Timbers star Diego Valeri could be in the final months of his time with the club, according to The Athletic.
The 33-year-old is the Timbers all-time leader in goals and assists, and led team to the 2015 MLS Cup title.
But talks over a new deal have broken down, with Valeri's current deal set to expire at season's end. The Timbers do have a club option to bring Valeri back for the 2020 season.