Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Marcelo considering Madrid exit

The left-back met with the club's managing director on Monday to discuss his future

Marcelo is frustrated with his situation at and is ready to demand a summer exit if things do not change, according to COPE.

Though the left-back has a contract until 2022, he has struggled with injury this season and been criticised by fans and media.

With Cristiano Ronaldo trying to recruit him to , Marcelo met on Monday with Real Madrid managing director José Ángel Sánchez to discuss his future.