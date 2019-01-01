Maurizio Sarri is still hoping to bring in “one or two players” this summer despite continuing to face the threat of a transfer ban.

They have been stung by FIFA sanctions after being found guilty of breaching regulations regarding the registration of overseas players under the age of 18.

Chelsea are now planning to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with the Premier League outfit still looking to bolster their ranks.

A deal for United States international Christian Pulisic is already in place, while loan star Gonzalo Higuain can be taken on a permanent basis, but Sarri acknowledges that he is going to need more if his side are to start closing the gap on title challengers and .

