Allegri close to PSG move
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to swoop in for Massimiliano Allegri, claims Calciomercato, with the Juventus boss approaching the end of his reign in Turin.
The man in charge of the Serie A champions has offered no indication that he will be moving on this summer, but a switch to France is now expected.
Sarri still wants two signings despite Chelsea transfer ban
Maurizio Sarri is still hoping to bring in “one or two players” this summer despite Chelsea continuing to face the threat of a transfer ban.
They have been stung by FIFA sanctions after being found guilty of breaching regulations regarding the registration of overseas players under the age of 18.
Chelsea are now planning to take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with the Premier League outfit still looking to bolster their ranks.
A deal for United States international Christian Pulisic is already in place, while loan star Gonzalo Higuain can be taken on a permanent basis, but Sarri acknowledges that he is going to need more if his side are to start closing the gap on title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City.
Passport holding up Herrera to Atletico deal
Porto midfielder Hector Herrera's proposed move to Atletico Madrid is being held up by passport issues, according to AS.
The two clubs have already agreed on a deal for the Mexican, but he will not become a legal Portuguese resident until July, which could affect his travel arrangements.
Herrera has contributed five goals in 32 Primeira Liga matches for Porto this season.
Inter eyeing swoop for Chelsea's Emerson
Chelsea full-back Emerson is the subject of interest from Inter, according to Calcio Mercato.
Maurizio Sarri is reluctant to sell, however, with a forthcoming transfer ban set to prevent the Blues signing any new players this summer.
Emerson has featured in 25 matches across all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring once.
Man City can release Felix funds by selling Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City will sign Benfica teenager Joao Felix if they can offload Gabriel Jesus at the end of the season - according to A Bola.
The Premier League champions are unwilling to pay the €120m (£103m, $134m) release clause in the Portuguese star's current contract until they have raised funds from player sales.
Felix has contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 23 Primeira Liga appearances for Benfica this season.
Rangers close to signing Mexer
Rangers have offered Rennes defender Mexer a contract at Ibrox, according to Herald Scotland.
Steven Gerrard held talks with the 30-year-old in France last week, whose current deal at Roazhon Park expires this summer.
Mexer has appeared in 41 matches across all competitions for Rennes this season, scoring once.
Everton to face stiff competition to keep Andre Gomes
Everton are facing competition in their attempt to keep Andre Gomes after his loan deal runs out this summer.
The Liverpool Echo claims that Tottenham are among the teams looking to sign the 25-year-old though they are not alone.
Italian clubs Roma and Inter are both looking to sign him from Barcelona as well.
Van der Sar: De Ligt will move to England or Spain
Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will move to the Premier League or La Liga, according to director Edwin van der Sar.
The defender has caught the eye of many of Europe's biggest clubs and has been linked with both Manchester United and Barcelona.
Those clubs have now been given a boost in their hopes, with the club CEO claiming that their star prospect will likely make the jump to either England or Spain.
Feilhaber returns to Sporting Kansas City
The midfielder returns to the club in a trade with the Colorado Rapids, who will receive Abdul Rwatubyaye in exchange.
Manchester United back in for Maguire
Manchester United are ready to make another run at Harry Maguire this summer as the club looks to rebuild ahead of next season.
ESPN reports that the 26-year-old centre-back, a target for Jose Mourinho last summer, is of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his looks to bolster his squad.
Zidane wants to bring Hakimi back from Dortmund
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Achraf Hakimi back early from his loan at Borussia Dortmund, reports AS.
The Frenchman has been impressed with Hakimi's displays in Germany and sees him as the ideal competition for Marcelo at left-back.
But Hakimi is only halfway through a two-year loan with Dortmund, and the Bundesliga club don't want to let him get away early.
Coutinho faces Barcelona axe
The club believes the Brazilian is "not a Barcelona player"
Philippe Coutinho is set to be sold by Barcelona after his awful display in the club's Champions League defeat to Liverpool, according to ESPN FC.
Coutinho struggled in the semi-final against his former club, leading a club source to tell ESPN FC that "Coutinho is not a Barcelona player, that's been made clear."
The Brazilian isn't likely to be the only casualty of Barcelona's collapse, with manager Ernesto Valverde's future also up in the air.
Lukaku set for talks to determine future at Man Utd
Romelu Lukaku is set to hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his Manchester United future, reports the Evening Standard.
Solskjaer is planning on the striker being part of his squad next season, but United could offload the Belgian should he express a desire to leave.
Lukaku's possible exit could be complicated by United's desire to recoup the £75 million ($98m) they paid Everton for his services two years ago.
Godin agrees three-year Inter deal
Diego Godin has agreed a three-year contract with Inter worth €6.5 million per season, reports ESPN FC.
The Uruguay international announced earlier this week that he would be leaving Atletico Madrid after nine seasons with the club.
And the 33-year-old now appears set to continue his career in Serie A.
Chelsea yet to hold contract talks with Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are yet to hold talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi over a new contract as the club continues to ponder his future, according to the Daily Mail.
The teenage star's contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and Chelsea could opt to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free.
Despite his serious achilles injury at the end of the season, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United are still monitoring Hudson-Odoi's situation.
Southampton planning £30m Mitrovic move
Southampton are planning a £30 million ($39m) bid for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, reports the Express.
Mitrovic scored 11 goals for Fulham this season but his future is up in the air after the club were relegated from the Premier League.
Crystal Palace are also keeping an eye on the Serbia star's situation.