Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real eye Mbappe as Bale replacement

The have added Metz midfielder Jamiro Monteiro on a four-month loan, the club announced.

The deal includes an option to extend the loan through the 2019 season as well as an option for the Union to buy the Cape Verde international.

Monteiro has played a large duration of his professional career in the but has struggled for playing time with French side Metz this season.

"We have had our eye on Jamiro for some time and we are pleased to complete this deal to bring him to Philadelphia,” said Ernst Tanner, Union Director.

“He is a relentless box-to-box midfielder who we believe fits well into our tactical parameters for a central midfielder. We look forward to integrating him into the squad as quickly as possible with the young season just underway."