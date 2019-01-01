Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca face Rakitic decision

are faced with the decision to offer Ivan Rakitic a new deal or sell the Croatian star, according to Marca.

Rakitic was promised an improved deal after the World Cup, but Josep Maria Bartomeu is facing the difficult prospect of balancing the club's wage bill.

Ernesto Valverde is eager to keep hold of Rakitic but, with clubs like PSG swirling, Barca could be forced to sell with Frenkie de Jong signed and Adrien Rabiot expected to join up as well.