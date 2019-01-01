Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to hold talks with Espirito Santo

Emery turns down Everton
Unai Emery has rejected the opportunity to assume the vacant manager's seat at Everton following the sacking of Marco Silva, as reported by the Mail.
Emery has reportedly turned down approaches from Goodison Park and China as he looks set to be patient before accepting a new role.
Everton sacked Silva with the club mired in the Premier League relegation zone after being thrashed 5-2 by Liverpool.
Charlton striker Taylor attracting attention
Charlton striker Lyle Taylor is attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports.
The 29-year-old forward was top scorer in League One last season and will be out of contract in the summer.
A handful of Championship clubs including Swansea, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in acquiring his services, with Charlton not looking likely to challenge for the play-offs this season.
Atletico will lower asking price for Saul Niguez
Atlético Madrid are prepared to lower Saul Níguez’s asking price to £85 million ($113m), which will place Manchester United on high alert, as reported by The Telegraph.
The Spain international midfielder has a buy-out clause of around £125m ($167m) but his club will agree to let him go for less if he wants to leave Ateltico once the January transfer window opens.
City intensify Sancho interest
Manchester City have rekindled their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to the Mail.
City had asked to be kept informed of any developments over Sancho's future, but Pep Guardiola is no longer waiting for his rivals to make their move and is pursuing a deal of his own for the player.
Sancho came up in City's academy before making the move to Dormund in 2017.
Arsenal to seek talks with Nuno
The Portuguese is a top candidate to take over at the Emirates
Arsenal will seek talks with Nuno Espirito Santo next week over their vacant manager’s job, as reported by the Mail.
The Wolves boss is one of around 12 candidates the club want to speak to, and Arsenal are set to step up their interest in the Portuguese over the coming days.
However, Arsenal will have to gain permission from Wolves before holding formal discussions with the manager.