Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Porto left-back Telles

Tosun injury could lead to cancellation of Palace loan
Cenk Tosun's recent knee injury could lead to Crystal Palace cancelling his loan to the club, according to the Athletic.
Tosun may miss the rest of the season after joining Palace in January as the club's only winter signing.
Palace have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, but Tosun may just return to Everton for the rehabilitation process.
Benfica eye Jorge Jesus return
Mourinho expects quiet summer
Jose Mourinho says there will not be "massive changes" at Tottenham this summer.
The Portuguese manager says he does not believe the club needs a complete overhaul, nor does a big-spending summer fit with the club's culture.
Thorns acquire USWNT defender Sauerbrunn
Portland Thorns FC announced that the club has acquired defender Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Royals in exchange for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.
Sauerbrunn has been named NWSL Defender of the Year four times and has earned 174 caps for the U.S. women's national team.
“We appreciate Utah being amicable to this trade in helping fulfill the wishes of Becky and her desire to come to Portland,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer of Thorns FC. “Becky will give us tremendous experience and leadership at the back. Her addition to a group of players with championship capabilities and aspirations is exciting on all levels.”
Koeman confirms Barca came calling
Ronald Koeman has confirmed Barcelona approached him about taking over at Camp Nou following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde this season.
Speaking to reporters following the UEFA Nations League draw, Koeman revealed he had been approached but he turned the offer down due to his commitments to the Netherlands' national team.
Holgate signs new Everton contract
Rumoured Manchester City target Mason Holgate has signed a new contract at Everton, keeping him at Goodison Park until 2025.
✍️ | Holgate 2025! #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/20l4iQat6V— Everton (@Everton) March 3, 2020
First contract for Assignon
Rennes have handed 19-year-old right-back Lorenz Assignon his first professional contract.
[PROS]— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) March 3, 2020
✍ Le jeune latéral droit Lorenz #Assignon (19 ans) a signé son premier contrat chez les professionnels.
🤝 Le club souhaite à Lorenz une pleine réussite dans cette nouvelle étape de sa carrière. 😁
---#AllezRennes#ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/1Kft1mASAA
Atletico meet with Rakitic for summer move
Barca midfielder keen to stay in Spain
Atletico Madrid sent representatives to meet with Ivan Rakitic on the day of their 1-0 win over Liverpool, according to Marca.
The 31-year-old's time at Barcelona appears to be drawing to a close, but Diego Simeone is keen to add him to his squad.
Having previously played for Sevilla, Rakitic is believed to be keen to stay in Spain and has reportedly already been looking at property in the Madrid area.
Maja dreams of Arsenal move
Bordeaux and Nigeria forward Josh Maja admits he dreams of playing in the Premier League - particularly for boyhood club Arsenal.
The 21-year-old, formerly of Sunderland but born in London, has seven goals and three assists for Bordeaux this season.
NYCFC denies interest in Bravo
New York City FC have denied reports that the club is interested in Claudio Bravo, according to MLSSoccer.com.
The goalkeeper appears set to leave Manchester City this summer, with the Premier League side's sister club in New York named as a potential destination.
But an NYCFC spokesman told MLSSoccer.com that there have been no conversations and there is no interest in Bravo joining the club.
'Man Utd should have recalled Henderson!'
Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele says the club should have recalled Dean Henderson from Sheffield United in January.
Current No. 1 David de Gea has endured his share of struggles recently, with a major error this past weekend against Everton.
D.C. United add midfielder Abu
D.C. United have signed midfielder Mohammed Abu from Norwegian side Valerenga, the club confirmed.
Abu comes to D.C. on a one-year loan with an option to buy as the midfielder returns to MLS after previously playing for the Columbus Crew.
“We’re excited for Abu to join the team and add some important depth in the central midfield position,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations, said. “He has good defensive instincts and has an impressive passing range. We’re looking forward to adding him to the roster to bolster our squad as we enter the 2020 MLS season.
Lennon desperate to fend off Premier League suitors for Edouard
Celtic boss Neil Lennon is hoping to keep hold of Odsonne Edouard despite interest from clubs in the Premier League.
The 22-year-old Frenchman has reportedly caught the eye of Chelsea and Tottenham as he's led the Scottish league in scoring this season.
Man Utd reserves who could leave this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could give a final chance to impress to several fringe players in Thursday's FA Cup clash with Derby County at Pride Park, but several appear set to head for the exits over the summer.
Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Andreas Pereira could form part of an Old Trafford exodus as the Red Devils seek to freshen up their squad.
Here, Goal casts an eye over those who should be looking over their shoulder.
Barcelona planning four summer signings
Wanyama to make call on next move
Having been frozen out at Tottenham, Victor Wanyama is ready to make a decision on his next move.
The Kenyan midfielder's brother, Harry, has told People Daily: "Victor's agent Ivan Modia will announce whether he will be leaving Spurs or not and which club.
"He is set to make the announcement in two or three days."
Buffon's Juve future still uncertain
It is yet to be determined whether Gianluigi Buffon will be staying at Juventus past the end of the season.
Calciomercato claim a deicison will be taken on his future in April, with the veteran goalkeeper approaching the end of a 12-month contract.
Barca to include Vidal in Lautaro bid
Barcelona are willing to use Arturo Vidal as a sweetener in their efforts to lure Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou, claims FCInterNews.
The Blaugrana are eager to land the highly-rated Inter striker, amid fierce competition, and hope a cash-plus-player deal will swing things in their favour.
Rangers board won't sack Gerrard
The Rangers board have no intention of parting with Steven Gerrard, claims Football Insider.
Questions have been asked of the Liverpool legend's future at Ibrox, but he committed to a new contract earlier this season and has stated his full commitment to the role.
Sokratis ready to quit Arsenal in the summer
Sokratis Papastathopoulos is ready to walk away from Arsenal this summer if he does not figure in Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.
The Greek defender, who is under contract until 2021, has said: "If I’m not happy, I don’t play enough or the coach doesn’t like me, I don’t care about the contract."
Cagliari sack head coach Rolando Maran
📄 | COMUNICATO— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) March 3, 2020
Maran sollevato dal suo incarico.
➡️ https://t.co/OTuzdfTnIs pic.twitter.com/q4wxjP71dL
Pogba tipped to ‘abandon’ Man Utd for Juventus return
Paul Pogba will likely “abandon” Manchester United and English football this summer in order to make a return to Juventus, says Mohamed Sissoko.
Having already retraced his steps on one occasion – when returning to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2016 – a similar move could take the World Cup winner back to Turin.
A switch to Serie A has been mooted for some time, along with talk of long-standing interest from Real Madrid.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man City set to win race for Dortmund's Collins
Manchester City are in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nnamdi Collins - according to Bild.
Chelsea are also interested in the 16-year-old, but it looks as though Etihad Stadium will be his next destination in the summer transfer window.
Collins has featured in 20 matches for Dortmund's U17s this season.
Madrid & Atletico vying for Jimenez
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez - according to Don Balon.
The Blancos have identified the 28-year-old as a candidate to come in and provide extra competition for first-choice forward Karim Benzema at Santiago Bernabeu, but they are also considering a number of other possible targets.
Atletico meanwhile, are eager to re-sign Jimenez, who enjoyed a season-long stint with the club before leaving for Benfica in 2015.
Barca eager to sign Valencia ace Torres
Barcelona have identified Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres as a transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana are preparing to table a €35 million (£30m/$39m) bid for the 20-year-old when the transfer market reopens.
Torres has no plans to extend his stay at Mestalla beyond 2021, and Valencia may be tempted to cash in before he becomes a free agent.
Foster labels Tottenham transfer links 'complete paper talk'
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is said to have identified Ben Foster as a possible transfer target for the summer, but the Watford goalkeeper has said speculation is merely “paper talk”.
Spurs are reported to be in the market for another seasoned custodian to work alongside World Cup winner Hugo Lloris.
Foster would add vast experience to Mourinho’s squad were he to be acquired as a free agent at the end of his current contract.
Read the full story on Goal.
Henderson to be loaned out by Red Devils again
Manchester United are not ready to welcome Dean Henderson back into their fold just yet, says the Daily Mail, with another loan move to be sanctioned this summer.
The highly-rated goalkeeper, who has spent the last two seasons at Sheffield United, has made no secret of his desire to become No.1 at Old Trafford.
Man Utd no longer looking at Longstaff
Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is no longer a transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Manchester United boss was said to be keen on landing the Magpies youngster, but he is now prioritising another playmaker in the James Maddison or Jack Grealish mould.
West Ham looking to find buyer for defender
West Ham allowed Winston Reid to link up with Sporting Kansas on loan because they want him in the shop window, claims Football Insider.
The Hammers are eager to find a buyer for the New Zealand international defender and are aware that he needs games in order to impress.
Will Kepa stay at Chelsea?
Villa & Inter Miami keen on Sturridge
Aston Villa and Inter Miami are both interested in bringing in Daniel Sturridge as a free agent this summer - according to The Sun.
Sturridge has been banned from playing until June after breaching betting rules, but will be free to join a new club before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Villa and Inter Miami are both considering a swoop for the 30-year-old, who was released by Turkish outfit Trabzonspor on Monday.
Wolves ace Sanderson attracting Premier League attention
A number of Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Wolves defender Dion Sanderson - according to the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old may be offered the chance to step up to the top flight in 2020-2021 if he impresses on loan at Cardiff between now and May.
Sanderson joined the Bluebirds on a six-month deal in January, and has since appeared in two Championship games.
Inter eyeing Zapata as possible Lautaro replacement
Inter are interested in signing Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata in the summer transfer window - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri want the 28-year-old to replace Lautaro Martinez if the Argentine ends up joining Barcelona when the market reopens.
Zapata, who is currently valued at around €50 million (£44m/$56m), has hit 12 goals in 16 outings across all competitions for Atalanta this term.
Claudio Bravo touted for MLS switch
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is weighing up a summer move to New York City FC - according to ESPN.
The Chilean will be out of contract in June, and wants to seal a transfer away from Etihad Stadium in order to play regular football.
Bravo started in goal ahead of Ederson for City's 2-1 Carabao Cup final victory over Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday.
Birmingham City offer trial to ex-West Brom and Celtic midfielder
Youssouf Mulumbu is on trial at Birmingham City after turning out for the club's under 23 side on Sunday.
The 33-year-old is being looked at as a possible midfield option with the Blues short in this area, according to Birmingham Mail.
Mulumbu has been a free agent since being released by Celtic in the summer, with the Congolese midfielder also having played for PSG, West Brom and Norwich City in his career.
Bedoya no longer Designated Player for Union
Alejandro Bedoya is no longer counted as a Designated Player for the Philadelphia Union, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The longtime U.S. men's national team midfielder recently signed a new contract that would allow the Union to reclassify him as a non-DP.
As a result, Jamiro Monteiro is the Union’s only Designated Player on the roster.
Bilbao eye Higuain swoop
La Liga club have Basque rule loophole
Athletic Club are interested in a move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to Marca.
While the Argentine does not immediately fit the club's Basque-only transfer policy, Higuain's grandfather is of Basque-French origin so the club could be tempted to make a move.
Higuain's contract at Juventus is up at the end of the season, and he has experience of La Liga from his time at Real Madrid.
Leicester monitoring Burnley's Taylor
Leicester have identified Burnley's Charlie Taylor as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell, according to The Times.
Chilwell is likely to be targeted by a number of clubs this summer with Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all thought to be interested in him.
Foden set for England call-up
Phil Foden is set to receive his first senior England call-up from Gareth Southgate, report the Telegraph.
With friendlies to come against Italy and Denmark this month, Foden impressed Southgate with his Man of the Match performance in the Carabao Cup final.
Foden set up Sergio Aguero's opening goal at Wembley, in the 19-year-old's 10th start of the season for Manchester City.
Chelsea given Telles boost
Left-back rejects new Porto contract
Porto left-back Alex Telles is of interest to Chelsea and has rejected a contract extension at his current club, according to the Sun.
The 27-year-old's deal runs to the summer of 2021, but they could be keen to cash in on him this summer rather than lose him for free.
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could see their places in Chelsea's squad under threat as Frank Lampard looks to freshen up his side.
Lennon expecting suitors for Eduoard
Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he would give in-form striker Odsonne Eduoard a five-year contract at the drop of a hat - but he is expecting a fight to keep him at the club.
“I’m sure there’s plenty of suitors so it won’t be down to my decision," Lennon said. "I’ll do all I can to keep him. We’ll wait and see.
“He’s not the type to be banging down your door. He seems quite happy. He’s laid back. He’s got 27 goals already this season and I think he can get to 30 comfortably and that would be a wonderful season for him.
“I’d love to [give him a new deal] – I’d give him a five-year deal tomorrow if I could, but I don’t know anything about that."
Lampard offers Kepa hope over Chelsea future
Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga could start for Chelsea in the FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, as questions circle about the Spaniard's future at the club.
Kepa has been dropped for Willy Caballero in recent weeks, leading to suggestions his days at the club could be numbered.
"He’s been professional as expected," Lampard said. "He’s trained well, kept his head down, supported the team and the group. Every player is in control of their destiny in how they train and how they play."
Saint-Maximin's Newcastle future in doubt
Allan Saint-Maximin's future at Newcastle is in doubt after a falling-out with manager Steve Bruce, claim the Daily Mail.
Saint-Maximin was dropped for the Premier League draw with Burnley at the weekend, with Bruce citing a hamstring problem.
However, it is claimed the 22-year-old was fully fit to play - alerting Wolves and Crystal Palace to his potential availability.