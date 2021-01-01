Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rangnick still interested in Man Utd post

Sergio Ramos is not thinking about quitting PSG despite his injury-plagued start to life at the French giants, according to his brother and agent Rene.

Ramos has yet to play a single minute for the Ligue 1 leaders since joining from Real Madrid in the summer because of a persistent calf problem.

That led to speculation suggesting the defender could agree to an early termination of his contract - but those rumours have been dismissed.

