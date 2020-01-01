Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Kante move

director Cristiano Giuntoli believes star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will remain at the club, despite links to and .

Koulibaly had been strongly linked with Premier League giants City but Pep Guardiola's side agreed a deal to sign centre-back Ruben Dias on Sunday.

champions PSG are also reportedly interested following Thiago Silva's departure, while the likes of and have been linked previously.

