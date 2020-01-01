Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter accelerate Eriksen pursuit

Man Utd to enter transfer market for Rashford replacement
Manchester United are considering a short-term move to fill the gap left by injured Marcus Rashford, reports the Independent.
Rashford could miss up to three months of action after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back prior to Sunday's defeat to Liverpool.
Espanyol to ask Madrid for Reinier loan
Espanyol are lining up a loan approach to Real Madrid for young star Reinier - before the teenager has even signed terms for the Spanish giants.
Flamengo's prodigy is currently on international duty with the Brazil Under-23s, but is widely expected to join Real this month after celebrating his 18th on Sunday.
Sport reports that the Barcelona outfit will attempt to take him for the rest of the 2019-20 season and the entirety of the 2020-1 campaign, as long as they avoid relegation.
Spurs talks over Piatek come to halt
Negotiations between Tottenham and AC Milan over Krzysztof Piatek have stalled, according to the Daily Mail.
The Poland international is seen both as a quality replacement for Harry Kane this season and, at 24, a player for the future.
But a refusal to meet his £30 million ($39m) valuation has seen talks grind to a halt, with precious little time to bring in a new striker before the window closes.
Lazaro to become Newcastle's first January signing
Valentino Lazaro is on the verge of becoming Newcastle United's first winter signing, according to the Northern Echo.
The 23-year-old winger impressed on loan at Hertha Berlin last season, but has had few chances to make his mark under Antonio Conte at Inter in 2019-20.
Inter accelerate Eriksen pursuit
Spurs want more than £15m offered to release Dane in January
Inter have upped their pursuit of Christian Eriksen in the hope of fielding the Spurs star next weekend, reports the Daily Mail.
Tottenham have so far held out for more than the £15 million ($19.5m) the Italians have bid for Eriksen's services.
But after dropping four points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, Inter now hope to convince Spurs into a sale in time for the Dane to line up against Cagliari on Sunday.