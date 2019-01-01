Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Eriksen, then Pochettino

Palace plotting Stepanenko approach
Crystal Palace are planning to make a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Taras Stepanenko in January, claims The Sun.
The Eagles missed the chance to sign the Ukrainian for £8 million ($10m) over the summer, but are looking at rekindling their interest in the New Year.
Everton struggling to offload Tosun
Everton are finding it difficult to move Cenk Tosun off their books, claims Football Insider.
There has been interest from Qatar in the Turkey international striker, but he is planning to stay in England despite struggling for games and goals.
Man Utd monitoring Dembele
Red Devils rekindle interest in former Celtic star
Manchester United are back on the trail of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, claims the Daily Mail, with the Red Devils having had the former Celtic striker watched on several occasions.
It was suggested over the summer that a move from Old Trafford could be made, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now weighing up his options as he looks to bring more firepower into the Red Devils' ranks during the January transfer window.
West Ham join battle for Mandzukic
West Ham have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United in the fight for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, reports TuttoJuve.
The Croatian is said to be holding out for a January move to England, with offers from Qatar having been snubbed.
Saints starlet pens new deal
😇 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ 😇#SaintsFC Academy striker Dan N’Lundulu has agreed terms on a two-year contract extension! 👏— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 26, 2019
Barcelona ordered to pay just €300 as punishment for Griezmann transfer
Barcelona have been fined €300 by the Royal Spanish football federation for their actions in the signing of Atletico Madrid forward Antione Griezmann.
Atletico claims that Barcelona reached an agreement to sign the Frenchman when his release clause stood at €200m (£178m/$221m).
Griezmann ended up completing a €120 million (£107m/$134m) move to Camp Nou on July 12, with his buy-out clause reduced at the start of the same month.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man Utd linked with Atalanta hot-shot Zapata
According to Calcio Mercato, Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is the subject of interest from Manchester United.
West Ham are also thought to be keeping tabs on the Colombian, who scored 28 goals across all competitions last term.
Zapata has picked up where he left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, netting four goals in five games for Atalanta.
Wolves chasing Milan's Kessie
Wolves are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
Monaco are also monitoring the 22-year-old, who reportedly came close to leaving San Siro during the summer transfer window.
Kessie has featured in four Serie A games for Milan this season.
Spurs slammed for doing an Arsenal when it comes to Eriksen & co
Tottenham have been slated by former midfielder Jamie O’Hara for replicating the contract mistakes of arch-rivals Arsenal when it comes to Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.
As things stand, Spurs are set to see three senior stars hit free agency in the summer of 2020.
No extensions have been agreed with a Danish playmaker and two Belgian defenders.
Read the full story on Goal.
Guardado is set to sign new contract at Real Betis
Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado is on the verge of signing a new deal at Estadio Benito Villamarín - according to Estadio Deportivo.
The Mexican ace has been heavily linked with a move to MLS next summer, with Chicago Fire reportedly leading the race for his services.
However, Guardado now looks set to extend his stay at Betis, having appeared in four La Liga matches at the start of the new season.
David Silva in no rush to decide his long-term future
David Silva is in no rush to decide his long-term future with the midfielder focused on his final season at Manchester City.
The 33-year-old will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer when his current contract runs out after 10 years at the club.
Silva’s representatives have received several offers but he has not made any decision about his future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man City have Soyuncu in their sights
Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu is registering on the recruitment radar of Premier League champions Manchester City, according to Fotospor.
The Foxes lost one centre-half to Manchester over the summer, as Harry Maguire linked up with United, and they may soon be forced to try and fend off interest in another.
Pep Guardiola is said to be mulling over an approach for Soyuncu at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, as he has found himself short on options in a key area of the field this season.
Real Madrid want Eriksen, then Pochettino
Blancos eyeing Tottenham pair
Real Madrid are hoping to see Christian Eriksen agree pre-contract terms in January, before then making a move for Mauricio Pochettino next summer.
The Mirror claims the Blancos have their sights set on two key men currently on the books at Tottenham, with both said to be mulling over their options.
Newcastle considering Gunter approach
Newcastle are weighing up a move for Genoa defender Koray Gunter, according to Calciomercato.
The 25-year-old centre-back is currently taking in a loan spell at Verona but could be snapped up for around €10 million (£9m/$11m) in January.
De Bruyne urged to leave Man City for PSG
Kevin De Bruyne has been told by a former coach that he should consider leaving Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain.
Hein Vanhaezebrouck has told Het Nieuwsblad: "Get De Bruyne to feed Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe with his pinpoint passes, and you have a team that is virtually impossible to play against."
Real Madrid plot approach for Saul
Real Madrid are considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez next year - according to Don Balon.
The Blancos have identified the 24-year-old as an alternative target in case they fail to lure Paul Pogba away from Manchester United.
Saul has appeared in six La Liga matches for Atletico this season.
Juve eyeing Leverkusen full-back Wendell
Bayer Leverkusen left-back Wendell is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 26-year-old's current contract at Bay Arena is not due to expire until 2021, with his market value set at around €20 million ($22m, £18m).
Wendell has featured in five Bundesliga matches for Leverkusen this season.
Fortuna want to extend Steffen's loan from Man City
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen's loan deal with Fortuna Dusseldorf could be extended beyond the current season - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bundesliga club are keen to retain the United States shot-stopper's services for a further year after his impressive start to life in Germany.
Steffen has starred in six matches for Fortuna at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Everton ready to rival Arsenal for Malen
Everton are prepared to do battle with Arsenal in the transfer market to sign PSV forward Donyell Malen - according to The Sun.
Toffees director of football Marcel Brands will continue to try and attract younger talent in the winter market, after signing Moise Kean from Juventus over the summer.
Malen, who rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before moving to Holland in 2017, has scored seven goals in seven games for PSV this season.
Berisha linked with sensational move to one of Victory's rivals
A-League record goalscorer Besart Berisha is close to signing for either Melbourne City or Western United, according to reports.
The Herald Sun says the 34-year-old has fielded offers from both Australian clubs, while Wellington Phoenix are also interested.
Berisha is a free agent since leaving J-League side Sanfrecce Hiroshima and is keen to return to Melbourne, where he enjoyed a successful career with Melbourne Victory.
The Kosovo international, who is an Australian citizen, won four championships and scored 116 goals in 186 games during stints at Brisbane Roar and Victory.
Van Egmond swaps Pride for Melbourne City
Matildas star Emily van Egmond has signed at Melbourne City for the upcoming W-League season.
The 26-year-old swaps NWSL side Orlando Pride for City, with the midfielder signing a one-year contract.
“I’m very excited to begin my journey at Melbourne City. The Club is extremely professional, second to none, and I'm just super excited to be here," Van Egmond told City's official website.
“We have a huge year coming up again with the Matildas, with Olympic qualifications and hopefully Olympics, and I feel where I am right now in my career, it’s the best environment for me to be able to challenge myself individually as a player and to obviously be successful with the team.
Van Egmond has 90 caps for the Matildas and has played in three World Cups.
Spurs determined to keep Kane
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has slapped at £250 million ($309m) price tag on Harry Kane in an attempt to ward off potential suitors, according to the Telegraph.
England striker Kane has stated his desire to win honours, sparking fears he could soon consider his Spurs future.
Levy hopes that by valuing Kane so high he can put off the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City from making a move for his services.
Eriksen to reject January move
Christian Eriksen will not be forced out of Tottenham in January and is ready to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to the Mail.
The Denmark international made it clear he wanted to leave for a new challenge last summer but no deal materialised, and he is now ready to wind his contract down rather than leave for a cut-price fee during the winter window.
That is believed to have frustrated boss Mauricio Pochettino, who expected the forward to be sold during the close-season.
Allegri wants Spurs job
Massimiliano Allegri is another potential candidate to take over at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave, according to the Sun.
There's speculation Pochettino could quit Spurs after an inconsistent start to the season, which includes a Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Colchester.
If the Argentine does walk away then Allegri, who is available after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, is reportedly ready to step in.
Xavi eyes Sterling signing at Barca
Manchester City won't be letting the England forward go cheaply however...
Barcelona legend Xavi has identifed Raheem Sterling as a key transfer target should he take over from the under pressure Ernesto Valverde, according to the Mail.
The former Spain midfielder would have to pay more than €169 million (£150m/$185m) to have any chance of signing the Manchester City winger however.
Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in the England forward and invited his representatives to Spain for discussions over the summer.
Klinsmann keen on Tottenham
Jurgen Klinsmann is keen on taking over at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave, reports the Mail.
The former Germany striker, who had two successful spells with Spurs as a player, has been out of work since resigning as manager of the US national team in 2016.
There has been speculation Pochettino could quit Spurs after the club's inconsistent start to the season.
Napoli offer Mertens new deal
Napoli have offered a new two-year contract to Belgian forward Dries Mertens, according to Calciomercato.
The deal is believed to include a €30 million (£26m/$33m) buyout clause in order to ward off any rivals interested in his services.
The 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2013.