Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Sterling move

Reims manager David Guion has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season in quotes carried by L'Equipe.

Guion's men have been unable to crack the top half of the Ligue 1 table this year following back-to-back impressive campaigns in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The French side sits in 12th place and has earned just six points in its past five matches.