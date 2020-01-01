Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham targeting £16m Benrahma

Lionel Messi will retire as a player in "three or four years", according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has a contract at Camp Nou until the end of the 2020-21 season, but Bartomeu last month said he expects the superstar forward to sign an extension.

The 33-year-old has been linked with a return to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys before hanging up his boots.

