Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid monitoring Sterling contract situation

Jack Grealish is ready to join - with the outline of a deal already approved by the playmaker - but formal transfer talks between the two clubs have not yet taken place.

The 24-year-old stayed out of the transfer picture in January - as boyhood heroes Villa seek to avoid relegation back to the Championship - but he is widely expected to move on at the end of the season.

He is understood to have begun house-hunting in anticipation of a transfer to the record English champions and a long-term contract at United would be worth far north of the reported £100,000-per-week deal he currently has at Villa Park.

