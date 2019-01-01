Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea closing in on £120m move for Sancho

Tottenham in talks over Gerson move
Tottenham have held talks with Flamengo over a January move for midfielder Gerson, according to 90min.
The 22-year-old has impressed with the Brazilian side after returning from a three-year spell with Roma, where he failed to make a major impact.
Spurs are willing to let Gerson stay with Flamengo until the summer if it means getting a deal completed in January.
Defoe ready to commit to Rangers
Jermain Defoe says he is ready to commit his future to Rangers in January, as reported by the Daily Record.
The 37-year-old striker has had talks with boss Steven Gerrard about extending his stay at Ibrox beyond his current loan spell.
Now the striker admits he wants it done as soon as Bournemouth, where he is still contracted, allows him to pen a new deal.
Eriksen to snub Manchester United
Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is set to snub a move to Manchester United for the second time in six months, as reported by the Star.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed with a bid last summer for Tottenham’s unsettled star, who preferred to wait for Real Madrid to table an offer.
Solskjaer insists he has final say over transfers
Ole Gunnar Solskaer has insisted that any players who come in to Manchester United in January will be subject to his approval, though he played down the possibility of United spending big in the winter.
“I’ll always have the final say on transfers,” the manager said. “No one comes in the door without me saying yes. It has to be that way, even though signing players is a process involving other members of staff."
Chelsea closing in on £120m move for Sancho
The Borussia Dortmund teenager is in high demand
Chelsea are set to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £120 million (€141m/$156m), as reported by the Sun.
The Blues are preparing to possibly shell out a club-record fee on the young England international, who is rated as one of Europe's top emerging stars.
Chelsea successfully appealed against a FIFA-imposed transfer ban earlier this year, freeing up manager Frank Lampard to spend in January.
City failed to promise Arteta head coaching role
Mikel Arteta took the Arsenal job after failing to get assurances from Manchester City that he would be Pep Guardiola’s successor, as reported by the Mirror.
Arteta, as Guardiola’s number two, believed that he would be the first choice to take over from the manager when he eventually leaves the Etihad.
But no such assurances were forthcoming, leading Arteta to opt to join Arsenal instead of staying with City.