Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City sign Fernandinho to new contract

Liverpool undecided over Kabak future
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are yet to make a decision over the future of on-loan defender Ozan Kabak.
The Turkey international has made a decent impression since joining from Schalke on the final day of the winter transfer window in February.
Kabak has made 13 appearances for the Reds, but is set to miss the final game of the season, at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, through injury.
Debuchy to leave Saint-Etienne
Saint-Etienne captain Mathieu Debuchy will leave the club at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 side has confirmed.
The veteran 35-year-old, who joined from Arsenal in 2018, has spent the last three years with Claude Puel's side as a cornerstone of their defence.
A former World Cup pick for France at Brazil 2014, he previously won Ligue 1 with Lille, having come through their youth ranks.
Wagner joins West Brom options
David Wagner has emerged as a potential candidate to take the reins at West Brom, according to The Mirror.
However, the paper stresses that Chris Wilder remains the favourite to land the job at The Hawthorns.
Sam Allardyce will step down at the end of the season after failing to secure Premier League survival for the Baggies, and has reportedly suggested a younger successor.