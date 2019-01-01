Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to pounce as Dybala nears Juve exit

Bale determined to stay at Madrid
Gareth Bale is determined to fight for his place at Real Madrid despite Zinedine Zidane telling him he's not needed, according to the Daily Mail.
The meeting between player and coach was cold, and while Bale isn't expected to play in Madrid's final two games, he insists he wants to battle for his spot next season.
The deadlock will likely extend into the summer as Madrid target the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba.
Chelsea loanee Bakayoko tells Gattuso to f*ck off
Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko was spotted apparently telling AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso to "f*ck off" as he took too long to come off the bench in Monday's clash with Bologna.
The midfielder has impressed at times this season, but was reportedly dropped from the Milan XI for showing up a half hour late to training.
After being told to come on for Lucas Biglia, Bakayoko a brief discussion with Gattuso, which ended with the midfielder telling the ex-Milan and Rangers star to "f*ck off".
Tottenham chase Lo Celso
Tottenham are interested in signing Giovani Lo Celso this summer, with Everton their main competition, according to the Sun.
Lo Celso, 23, was on loan from Paris Saint-Germain at Real Betis, but the Liga side has made the move permanent and may look to make a profit on the midfielder this summer.
Betis paid £21.5 million ($28m) to make the move permanent, but hope to double that in a Lo Celso sale this summer.
Timbers announce Fernandez
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of forward Brian Fernandez from Necaxa.
The club says they paid the release clause in Fernandez's contract, with the Argentine joining as a designated player.
Fernandez scored 12 goals in 15 appearances during the Liga MX Clausura, which was good for second on the goal-scoring charts.
¡Bienvenido! Brian Fernández is coming to the Rose City.💚💛— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 6, 2019
The Argentinian forward joins us from Club Necaxa of Liga MX as a Designated Player.
DETAILS | https://t.co/Zc9bLg1Jh0 | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/MZ5JNB5Pv5
Spurs eye £30m Cutrone as Kane backup
Tottenham have set their sights on AC Milan star Patrick Cutrone in their hunt for a striker to serve as backup for Harry Kane, reports the Daily Star.
The London side are looking to strengthen the squad this summer and are in need of another attacker to strengthen their forward line.
They see £30 million Cutrone as an ideal option and he is said to be ready to leave San Siro this year.
Atletico plot bid for Real Madrid wantaway Llorente
Atletico Madrid are hoping to pull off a shock transfer by signing Marcos Llorente from city rivals Real this summer, AS says.
The midfielder has decided to call quits on his pursuit of stardom at the Santiago Bernabeu and is looking for first team football somewhere else.
He may find luck across the Spanish capital, however, with Atletico considering snapping him up at the end of the season.
Juventus to pull out of Milenkovic chase
Juventus are preparing to back out of the race to sign Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina, leaving Atletico Madrid in pole position to land the defender.
The Serie A champions held talks with the 21-year-old Serbia international last year and still want him, according to Calciomercato but the €50 million Fiorentina are demanding is too much for Juve.
Atletico have also been following Milenkovic and could move for him in the summer, especially after Juventus ended their pursuit.
Inter to challenge PSG & RB Leipzig for Agoume
Inter are ready to challenge the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig to the signing of Sochaux midfielder Lucien Agoume, Le10 Sport says.
Lyon and Saint-Etienne are also eyeing the 17-year-old whose contract runs until 2020 and is said to be available for around €5 million.
Lyon announce extension for Rafael da Silva
Lyon have announced former Manchester United defender Rafael has signed a new contract that extends his term through the summer of 2021.
The right-back's contract was set to expire in the summer, and he was free to negotiate with other teams.
However, Rafael is content to remain where he is for another two seasons.
✍️ Olympique Lyonnais is thrilled to announce that @orafa2 has signed a two-year extension linking him with the club through June 30, 2021! 🔴🔵#Rafael2021 pic.twitter.com/R6gBcfpP6g— OL English (@OL_English) May 6, 2019
Conte: 60% chance I'll coach in Serie A next term
Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte has given an update on his future, stating that there is a 60 per cent chance that he could return to coaching in Serie A next season.
Conte, who was sacked from his position at Stamford Bridge last July, had been involved in a dispute with Chelsea over unpaid severance upon his exit from the London club.
Accepting the job would have given Chelsea grounds to cancel their payments, but free to take a new position in the summer, Conte has revealed that he could well return to working in his homeland in the new season.
Timbers trade Guzman to Crew
The Portland Timbers have announced the trade of midfielder David Guzman to the Columbus Crew for an international player slot.
The Timbers are reportedly set to sign forward Argentine forward Brian Fernandez from Necacxa.
Guzman, 29, has spent the last three seasons with the Timbers, featuring in 44 regular season games and six playoff contests.
The Timbers have acquired a 2019 international slot from Columbus Crew in exchange for midfielder David Guzmán.— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 6, 2019
DETAILS | https://t.co/dbjlyPpFp7 | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/2ZjMZGjhx2
Juve open Milenkovic door for Man Utd & Spurs
Juventus have no intention of making a move for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic this summer, according to Calciomercato.
As a result, the path has been cleared for the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid to swoop in for the Serbia international.
Zidane has told Bale he can leave Real Madrid
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has told Gareth Bale he can leave the club, according to Marca.
The French coach does not feel the Welshman fits into his plans at Santiago Bernabeu, with a summer of major changes expected.
Bale has contributed eight goals and three assists in 29 La Liga appearances for Madrid this season.
Butland open to Premier League move
Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland admits he would be open to making a move back to the Premier League this summer.
The England international, who has already been linked with Bournemouth, has said on his future in The Sentinel: “I’ve always said my desire to play in the Premier League has always been there and I wanted to get up with Stoke. It hasn’t happened and I don’t know what is going to happen in the summer.”
Brandt to curb talk of €25m Liverpool or Juventus move
Julian Brandt is “enjoying” life at Bayer Leverkusen and offered no indication that he will be looking for a summer move to the likes of Liverpool and Juventus.
The Germany international is seeing his future called into question as the summer transfer window approaches.
He has committed to a contract in his current surroundings through to 2021, but that deal includes a release clause of just €25 million (£22m/$28m).
Wenger rejects Fulham for second time
Arsene Wenger has rejected the chance to take over as Fulham manager for the second time this season, according to the Daily Mail.
The relegated Cottagers approached the Frenchman before appointing Claudio Ranieri in November and have made a fresh attempt to secure his services with the campaign drawing to a close.
If Fulham are unsuccessful in luring a big name to Craven Cottage, it is understood Scott Parker will be offered a permanent role, having been in charge on an interim basis since February.
Does Grealish have £60m release clause?
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has refused to divulge whether Jack Grealish has as a £60 million ($79m) release clause in his contract, with the talented playmaker continue to spark talk of interest from the likes of Tottenham.
"I can’t say anything on it. But if it was me, it would probably be more," said the Villans boss on a prized asset hoping to guide the club back to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs.
Bulka to leave Chelsea for PSG
Teenage goalkeeper Marcin Bulka is set to leave Chelsea this summer after he signed a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.
Goal understands the 19-year-old will leave west London when his current deal expires in June to link up with the Ligue 1 champions in the French capital.
Man Utd ready offer for Cancelo
Manchester United are ready to offer £42 million and Matteo Darmian to Juventus for Joao Cancelo, claims TMW.
The Portuguese right-back only moved to Turin in the summer of 2018, but could find himself heading to Old Trafford after just 12 months in Italy.
Draxler told to make Premier League or Serie A switch
Julian Draxler has experienced a “beautiful mess” at Paris Saint-Germain, says Andreas Brehme, with the German forward urged to consider a summer move to the Premier League or Serie A.
At just 25 years of age, highly-rated winger Draxler still has time on his side when it comes to fulfilling his potential.
He is not considered to have achieved that feat just yet, despite spending two-and-a-half years with Ligue 1 champions PSG and earning 49 caps for his country.
PSG eyeing Allegri as next boss
According to Corriere dello Sport via AS, Paris Saint Germain have identified Massimiliano Allegri as a possible successor for Thomas Tuchel.
The Juventus boss has been linked with a summer exit at the Allianz Stadium and the French giants are weighing up an approach for his services.
Allegri has spent five years in Turin, helping Juve win 11 major trophies, including five Serie A titles.
Godin set to become Inter's top earner
Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin will become Inter's highest paid player when he joins the club this summer.
According to Ovacion Digital, the Uruguayan will earn €6.75 million per year at San Siro, with a pre-contract agreement already in place.
Godin, 33, has spent the last nine years of his career at Atletico, racking up over 300 appearances across all competitions.
'Unfortunately no offers from England for Hazard'
Borussia Monchengladbach “unfortunately” have no offers from the Premier League for Borussia Dortmund-bound Thorgan Hazard, sporting director Max Eberl has revealed.
The Belgium international, who is the brother of Chelsea star Eden, has sparked talk of interest from England, with Liverpool and Arsenal said to be keen.
James now a target for Napoli
James Rodriguez has emerged as a target for Serie A side Napoli, reports AS.
The Colombian playmaker is approaching the end of a two-year loan at Bayern Munich and is not expected to remain in Germany or link back up with parent club Real Madrid.
What next for Welbeck?
Man City in pole position to sign Bruno in €50m deal
Pep planning to pounce for Sporting star
Manchester City are in advanced talks over the signing of Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Goal understands.
Fernandes, 24, has scored 31 goals and made 17 assists in the Primeira Liga this season and is said to be keen to join City, having been made aware of the personal terms on offer at the Etihad Stadium.
Wolves ready to target Andre Silva
AC Milan forward Andre Silva is the subject of interest from Wolves, who are plotting a summer approach.
According to the Birmingham Mail, the Molineux outfit want the 23-year-old to add to the squad's core Portuguese contingent at the end of the season.
Silva has scored 11 goals on loan at Sevilla this season and could provide cover for first-choice striker Raul Jimenez at Wolves.
Man Utd ready to pounce as Dybala nears Juve exit
Red Devils close in on major transfer coup
Juventus are willing to let Paulo Dybala leave the club this summer, for a fee of around €100 million ($112m, £85m).
According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are poised to swoop for the Argentine, but Bayern Munich are also keeping a close eye on his situation.
Dybala has contributed five goals and four assists in 27 Serie A appearances for Juve this season.
Insigne waiting to sign new Napoli deal
Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne said he is waiting to sign a new contract as he insisted both parties want to "move forward together".
Insigne – who has been linked with Premier League giants Liverpool – cast doubt over his future last month when he conceded an offer may come in that he "can't refuse"'.
However, the 27-year-old star forward is ready to commit his future to his boyhood club, where he emerged from the youth team in 2010.
Rondon wants to stay at Newcastle
West Brom striker Salomon Rondon wants Newcastle to buy him permanently this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Magpies could sign the 29-year-old loanee for £20 million ($26m) but the club have reservations about his age.
Rondon stated: "Better with age? For me, yes. It’s like a wine! Maybe it is my last game here.
"That would be a shame for my family because they are settled here. It is out of my hands and I will have to wait."
Allan Saint-Maximin open to AC Milan switch
Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin is keen on securing a transfer to AC Milan this summer, according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old came close to a San Siro switch in January and the Italian giants have been tipped to launch another bid for his signature at the end of the season.
Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on Saint-Maximin, who has scored six goals in 31 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice this term.
Diaz wants Madrid stay amid reports of Jovic makeweight
Recent reports have linked Mariano Diaz with Eintracht Frankfurt as a Luka Jovic makeweight, but the Real Madrid attacker says he wants to remain with the club.
Jovic seems bound for a big-money move this summer with Real Madrid one of several teams interested, but Diaz says he hopes any deal doesn't involve him.
Timbers sign Fernandez from Necaxa
The Portland Timbers have signed Brian Fernandez from Necaxa, according to the Athletic.
Fernandez, the second-leading scorer in Liga MX, will be eligible to play for the Timbers as soon as Friday night.
The Argentine recently earned a three-match ban in Mexico after an altercation with a fan.
Zidane has doubts about Modric
Zinedine Zidane has doubts about Luka Modric following recent performances, according to AS.
Zidane is beginning to suspect that Modric is past his prime and won't be able to recapture the form that won him the Ballon d'Or.
Modric does not want to leave Madrid, and the board is determined to hold onto him after reports linked the midfielder to Inter Milan during the winter.
Fire linked with goalkeeper
The Chicago Fire have been linked with Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm, according to Sportbuzzer.
Kronholm is currently battling an injury, one which kept him out for this weekend's loss to MSV Duisburg.
He is already in negotiations with the Fire, though, over a potential move.
Demirbay set to leave Hoffenheim
Karim Demirbay is set to leave Hoffenheim, according to Sport Bild.
The midfielder told manager Alexander Rosen on Sunday that he plans to leave the club this summer.
Bayer Leverkusen
Barcelona move for £70m Lacazette
Catalans keen to strengthen strikeforce this summer
Barcelona are ready to make a sensational move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, claims the Express.
Lacazette was voted Arsenal's Player of the Year for his prowess in front of goal this season alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
And the Catalans could pay up to £70 million ($92m) for his services over the summer as they seek a long-term heir to Luis Suarez.
Lyon and Roma join race for Mourinho
Ligue 1 side Lyon and Serie A's Roma have joined a list of clubs interested in Jose Mourinho's services, reports the Daily Mail.
The ex-Manchester United boss was sensationally linked to Scottish giants Celtic on Sunday and appears to have a wealth of options for his next move in management.
Cardiff keen for Warnock to stay
Veteran Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has the backing of both players and directors to stay in the hotseat next season, according to the Telegraph.
The 70-year-old trainer failed to save the Welsh side from relegation as their fate was sealed this weekend, and is keen to take some time to weigh up his options before making a final decision.
Man City players pursue £15m treble bonus
Manchester City's squad will be rewarded with a £15 million windfall if they complete the last two legs of their domestic treble, according to the Telegraph.
Already Carabao Cup champions, victory in the FA Cup and Premier League could prove extremely lucrative for Pep Guardiola's men, who will look to regain top spot ahead of Liverpool on Monday.
Newcastle track Benito
Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on Young Boys' star Loris Benito, claims the Sun.
The defender, 27, could move on a free transfer this summer after catching the attention of Magpies boss Rafa Benitez.