Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to pounce as Dybala nears Juve exit

Gareth Bale is determined to fight for his place at despite Zinedine Zidane telling him he's not needed, according to the Daily Mail.

The meeting between player and coach was cold, and while Bale isn't expected to play in Madrid's final two games, he insists he wants to battle for his spot next season.

The deadlock will likely extend into the summer as Madrid target the likes of Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba.