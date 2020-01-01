Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus close in on Napoli ace Milik

Everton start pursuit of Zaha
Crystal Palace will field offers for Wilfried Zaha with Everton getting ready to make a move on the striker.
The Ivory Coast international wants to leave Selhurst Park and the Toffees are preparing a bid for the player, according to the Mirror.
Zaha only managed four goals in 38 Premier League appearances for Palace during the recent season.
Inter's Brozovic and Bayern's Tolisso could swap clubs
Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic could be on his way to Bayern Munich with Corentin Tolisso heading in the opposite direction.
According to Calciomercato, Brozovic wants to leave the Nerazzurri and the Bundesliga champions are an option that appeals.
It's understood Inter may ask for Tolisso in return if any deal for Brozovic is discussed.
Spurs edge closer to Hojbjerg signing
Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a report from Sky Sports says.
The London club have offered £15 million ($19m) for the Denmark international, but the Saints are apparently holding out for £25m ($32m).
Kyle Walker-Peters, who has been on loan at Southampton from Spurs, has been discussed as being part of a possible deal.
Juve reach deal with Napoli's Milik
The Polish attacker could be Ronaldo's new strike partner in Turin
Juventus have agreed personal terms with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik - with only a fee to be now be negotiated between the two clubs.
The Old Lady are looking for an attacker to boost their squad with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain in the latter stages of their careers.
Milik, 26, wants to join the Serie A champions, according to Gianluca DI Marzio, with Juve considering offering up Federico Bernardeschi as part of any deal.
Aston Villa set for another spending spree
Premier League survivors Aston Villa are to launch into another spending spree after only just avoiding relegation.
Villa were one of the league's biggest spenders prior to the recently completed season but only avoided the drop to the Championship with a final day point at West Ham.
According to the Mirror, the Midlands club are keen to outlay £150 million ($193m) on new players in a bid to ensure survival for next season.