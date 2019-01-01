Massimiliano Allegri insists he has no issues with taking a year out from football if the right opportunity does not present itself following his exit.

Allegri's last game in charge of Juventus ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat to on Sunday courtesy of late goals from Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari.

The 51-year-old head coach has been linked with a number of jobs around Europe – including and – but Allegri said he will not rush into his next move and is prepared to wait for as long as it takes to find the perfect role.

Read what he had to say right here on Goal!