Allegri won't be rushed into next move
Massimiliano Allegri insists he has no issues with taking a year out from football if the right opportunity does not present itself following his Juventus exit.
Allegri's last game in charge of Juventus ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Sunday courtesy of late goals from Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari.
The 51-year-old head coach has been linked with a number of jobs around Europe – including Chelsea and Bayern Munich – but Allegri said he will not rush into his next move and is prepared to wait for as long as it takes to find the perfect role.
Man Utd interested in Lo Celso
Manchester United are among the teams interested in Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso, but may have to pay a steep price for him, according to Marca.
United join Tottenham, Real Madrid as the teams who are looking at the former Paris Saint-Germain star's services for next season.
But with PSG retaining a 20 per cent sell-on clause, Betis are holding out for close to Lo Celso's €100 million (£88m/$112m) release clause so he can finance their rebuild.
Arsenal in for Saliba
Saint-Etienne are hoping to work out a sale and loan back deal with Arsenal for defender William Saliba, according to le10sport.
Saliba signed a new deal with the club a few weeks ago through 2023, but would be willing to sell for €30 million (£26m/$34m) though would hope for a loan back for next season.
Arsenal are amenable to that type of arrangement, but Manchester United are also lurking for the 18-year-old Saliba, along with the likes of Benfica.
Newcastle to be sold for £350m
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will sell the club to Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan for £350 million ($445m), according to the Sun.
The contracts have been submitted to the Premier League for the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. to take over the Magpies.
The Sheikh was part of a failed £2bn takeover attempt of Liverpool last year, and is ready to inject new funds into the club.
Sarri to Juventus may depend on Pochettino
Juventus have reached an agreement with Maurizio Sarri, but are waiting on Mauricio Pochettino, according to Calciomercato.com.
The deal is for €6 million (£5m/$7m) per season, but Chelsea and Sarri have not reached a departure agreement yet.
In addition Juventus are interested in both Jurgen Klopp and Pochettino, and may be waiting to see if Spurs win to launch a pursuit of Pochettino as their top choice.
Zidane wants Ramos stay
The coach believes the defender is vital to the team on and off the field
Zinedine Zidane wants Sergio Ramos to remain with Real Madrid, even if the defender has doubts over his future, according to Marca.
Zidane believes Ramos remains a key player on and off the field for the capital club, and is confident Florentino Perez can resolve the situation.
Ramos currently only has one real offer, from China, though his suitors would mount if his exit became assured.