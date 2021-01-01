Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar extends PSG contract to 2026

Man Utd & West Ham lead Milenkovic race (Calciomercato)
Fiorentina want €30m for centre-back
Nikola Milenkovic is ready to leave Fiorentina this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The defender has just over a year left on his contract at the Serie A side, meaning the club could be forced to sell him in the next transfer window or lose him for free next year.Manchester United and West Ham are at the front of the queue to sign him, but will have to pay around €30 million (£26m/$36m) to land him this summer.
Everton to move for Carragher
Everton could make a move for Wigan defender James Carragher.
The Telegraph says that the son of former Liverpool star Jamie is being monitored by the Premier League side and he is available for free this summer.
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2026 (L’Equipe)
The Brazilian has finally committed to a new long-term deal with the French giants
Neymar has signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, L’Equipe reports.
The Brazil star has been constantly linked with a move back to Barcelona but he will stay put this summer as he is now tied to the club until 2026.The new deal is set to be announced on Saturday.
Barcelona want Malen if Depay doesn’t come
Barcelona have highlighted Donyell Malen as an alternative signing to Memphis Depay.
Mundo Deportivo says the Spanish giants will move for the PSV attacker should they fail to land Depay from Lyon this summer.
Eintracht Frankfurt eye Real Madrid icon Raul
Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in appointing Raul as coach ahead of next season.
Goal understands that the Real Madrid legend has been approached by the German side but both parties have agreed not to open negotiations until later this month.