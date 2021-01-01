Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane doesn't want Man Utd job

BVB starlet touted for Anfield switch

Liverpool are plotting a swoop for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham - according to BILD.

Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the 18-year-old, but he is currently under contract at Westfalenstadion until 2025.

Dortmund won't let Bellingham go unless they receive a huge offer in the region of €120 million (£101m/$139m), which Liverpool are unlikely to match.