Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd won't sack Solskjaer for finishing outside top six

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()

Spurs clause jeopardises Man Utd's Pochettino pursuit

2019-11-30T23:50:56Z

Arsenal also linked with Argentine

A multi-million pound contract clause could scupper Manchester United's chances of landing Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Express

Under the agreement struck between the Argentine and Tottenham upon his dismissal, Pochettino would have to pay back £12.5 million in compensation should he take another Premier League job this season. 

Arsenal have also been linked with their arch-rivals' former boss following the sacking of Unai Emery.

Man Utd will not sack Solskjaer for finishing outside top six

2019-11-30T23:18:05Z

Club will back manager long-term even without European football

Manchester United will not dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even if he does not finish in the top six, claims the Daily Star

Solskjaer is under pressure to succeed at Old Trafford having taken his side to a lowly 11th so far in the Premier League season. 

But United will continue to back their manager, even if they miss out on the Europa League next season.

Hodgson expects Zaha transfer battle

2019-11-30T23:15:21Z

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is gearing up for another fraught transfer window in January as he bids once more to keep hold of Wilfried Zaha. 

"We've never wanted to lose him. But, when you're Crystal Palace, and I think Burnley would regard themselves in the same situation, when a player does exceptionally well and there's lots of clubs after them and prepared to pay big money, it's not always that easy to keep hold of them," Hodgson said.

"We can't say to Wilf: 'You've got to stay with us because we'll be Champions League next year.

"I'm happy that it didn't materialise, I think he's done exceptionally well to get over that and accept it and make certain he's once again doing his level best for this club."

Howe Everton's first choice to replace Marco Silva

2019-11-30T23:07:54Z

Everton have set their sights on Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for under-fire Marco Silva, reports the Mirror

Silva is under pressure at Goodison Park, with a negative result in the Toffees' Merseyside derby against Liverpool next week likely to seal his fate.

Arsenal want Arteta as new manager

2019-11-30T23:05:15Z

Ex-Gunners captain was overlooked for job in 2018

Arsenal are ready to offer Mikel Arteta a chance to return to north London as their new manager, claims the Mirror

Arteta represented the Gunners for five seasons before retiring in 2015, also wearing the captain's armband under Arsene Wenger. 

Now working at Manchester City, he is one of the favourites to take the job for which he was overlooked following Wenger's retirement last year.