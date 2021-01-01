Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eyeing Lloris to replace De Gea

Liverpool planning to scout Madrid's Nacho
Liverpool are planning to scout Real Madrid defender Nacho when the two teams meet in the Champions League - according to the AS.
The Reds could make a move for the 31-year-old this summer if he performs well in next month's quarter-final tie.
Nacho has racked up 20 appearances for Madrid across all competitions so far this season.
'Aguero could be an option for Man Utd'
Sergio Aguero could be a viable option for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to Paul Ince, who has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a move for the Manchester City striker.
Aguero's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months, with the 32-year-old set to become a free agent when his contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of June.
United are expected to be in the market for a new centre-forward at the end of the season amid links with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but Ince has suggested Aguero as a bold alternative target for his old club.
Newcastle interested in West Brom star Bartley
West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is the subject of interest from Newcastle - according to The Telegraph.
The Baggies may be willing to cash in on the 29-year-old before his contract expires in 2022.
Steve Bruce is eager to bolster his defensive ranks if Newcastle stay in the Premier League, with Bartley now at the top of the club's list of potential targets.
Ronaldo offered advice on his future by Portugal boss
Portugal boss Fernando Santos has offered Cristiano Ronaldo advice on his future while insisting that the Juventus superstar doesn't have "any problem in terms of mentality".
Ronaldo's future at Juve was thrown into doubt following their surprise last-16 Champions League exit at the hands of Porto earlier this month.
It has been suggested that the Italian giants are now ready to listen to offers for the 36-year-old, with Santos prepared to help the striker make a decision on his next move during the current international break.
Bologna set sights on Tottenham's Lamela
Walter Sabatini, Bologna director [he signed Lamela for Roma from River in 2011]: “Erik Lamela is a potential target. We’re trying to see if there are chances to sign Lamela from Spurs... and it’s not sure. We’ll see”, said to Resto del Carlino.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2021
Lamela is now happy at #THFC.
Roca not interested in Bayern exit
The agent of Marc Roca has confirmed to Goal that his client has no intention of looking for a summer exit – on loan or otherwise – from Bayern Munich.
“Marc is neither considering the idea of leaving Bayern, nor has Bayern informed us that they want to transfer Marc at the end of the season,” Christian Wein said.
On Roca not having much playing time under Hansi Flick, his representative added: “I haven't spoken to Hansi recently. I don't know what exactly he thinks about Marc at the moment.
“But we were told from the start that he would slowly be introduced to the [first] team, eased into the training and game rhythm expected of players in Germany.
“There is no reason for Marc to leave the club. He feels very comfortable with the team and in the city.”
Dortmund want PAOK starlet
Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing PAOK's teenage winger Christos Tzolis, according to Bild.
The report states that €15 million (£13m/$18m) will be enough to secure the services of the 19-year-old, who has racked up 16 goals and 10 assists across all competitions so far this season.
Alioski signs Gala pre-contract
Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski has signed a pre-contract with Galatasaray, Football Insider reports.
The versatile 29-year-old, most commonly deployed at left-back, is said to have failed to come to an agreement over a long-term contract extension with the Whites and will complete a move to Turkey in the summer transfer window.
Why La Masia is about to save Barcelona billions
The Blaugrana may be on the brink of financial ruin but a new president is promising to save the club by turning to its famed youth academy for help...
Milan interested in Lille keeper Maignan
Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are struggling to tie first-choice shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma down to fresh terms, and have already lined up a potential replacement.
Maignan is top of Milan's list, with the 25-year-old set to be available for around €10 million this summer.
Man City close in on Fluminense wonderkid Kayky
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Fluminense wonderkid Kayky - according to The Sun.
City are in advanced talks with the 17-year-old's representatives over a £22 million ($30m) summer transfer.
Kayky has been dubbed 'the next Neymar' and was top scorer in last year's Brasileirao Under-17 Championship.
Man Utd eyeing Lloris to replace De Gea (L'Equipe)
Tottenham keeper touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United are eying Hugo Lloris as a possible replacement for David de Gea - according to L'Equipe.
The Red Devils are reportedly ready to listen to offers for De Gea, who has struggled for form at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Lloris is also being tipped to leave Spurs, and United could try bring in a proven Premier League performer when the transfer market reopens.
Juve consider Zidane approach (Gazzetta Dello Sport)
Real boss wanted by former club
Juventus are considering an approach for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane - according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
Andrea Pirlo looks set to be dismissed at the end of the season, and the Bianconeri are looking into the possibility of bringing Massimiliano Allegri back to the club.
Legendary former midfielder Zidane is also on Juve's list though, with the Frenchman thought to be keen on a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Inter boss Conte still keen on De Paul
Inter boss Antonio Conte still keen on Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul - according to Calcio Mercato.
Conte tried to sign the 26-year-old in January, but a final deal fell through due to Christian Eriksen staying at San Siro.
Inter can sign De Paul, whose current contract does not expire until 2024, for €35 million (£30m/$41m) in the summer transfer window.
Isco linked with Inter
Real Madrid outcast Isco could move to Inter Milan if the Italian side manages to work through financial troubles, claims Sport.
It's been years since the midfielder was viewed as more than a rotational piece for Zinedine Zidane's squad, but Antonio Conte is apparently optimistic he can breathe new life into the 28-year-old's career.
Southgate advised Lingard move
Jesse Lingard has revealed that England manager Gareth Southgate was a leading force in convincing him to join West Ham this season.
Since the January loan move from Manchester United, Lingard has tallied five goals and two assists in seven Premier League games.
Hamilton extend Hughes
Ronan Hughes has signed a one-year contract extension through the end of next season at Hamilton, according to the club's official website.
Hughes, 22, has scored two goals in 13 appearances this year.
Former Palace forward signs with Barrow
BREAKING: #BarrowAFC have completed the signing of experienced striker Calvin Andrew on a permanent deal.— Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) March 23, 2021
Toronto FC not looking at big additions
Toronto FC president Bill Manning has told WTR that he is not looking to make significant outside additions to the team before MLS' 2021 campaign begins.
"Rather than going out like we’ve done in the past and getting an MLS experienced player … we’re going to be looking [for internal growth]," Manning said.
Everton's Davidson announces early retirement
Inter look to Origi for depth
Inter Milan have joined the list of clubs willing to sign Liverpool's Divock Origi if the striker decides to move elsewhere in the coming transfer window, writes Calciomercato.
Origi would not be in line to start for Antonio Conte with Lautaro and Romelu Lukaku leading the forward line, but he could still see more minutes than he has with the Reds.
McAvoy begins interim job at Preston
📸 Frankie McAvoy leading his first training session as interim head coach this morning. 💪— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 23, 2021
The photos have dropped from today's session, who you want to see? 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/Hpoq4F1kRz
Bayern close in on Vazquez (AS)
The Madrid midfielder is one of the biggest names thought to be available this summer
Bayern Munich are in advanced talks with Lucas Vazquez over a summer transfer, according to AS.
The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire and he is reportedly not close to a renewal agreement with Real Madrid.
Vazquez, who can be deployed in several roles, believes a move to the Bundesliga could grant him additional playing time.