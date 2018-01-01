Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus plot €80m January bid for Pogba

Perisic keen on Premier League switch
Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic is unhappy at the club and would be a open to a move to the Premier League, report La Repubblica.
The Croatia star is said to have come close to a move to Manchester United in 2017 and has been out of form at Inter in recent weeks.
The report claims that he is dissatisfied in Serie A and could be in line for a 'dream' transfer to the English top flight.
United star turned down Liverpool, Arsenal and City
Sam Allardyce has claimed that Manchester United defender Phil Jones turned down Premier League trio Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City when he signed for the Red Devils in 2011.
The centre-back was managed by Allardyce when he came through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers.
The former England boss says Jones has 'dissapointed' at United and feels he should have had a more succesful career.
“Certainly injuries have hampered him a huge amount, but he should have gone a lot further," Allardyce claimed.
Suarez in line for Barca exit
Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Denis Suarez who, according to RAC1, has an 80% of leaving Barcelona in January.
The report claims that midfielder Suarez is disappointed with manager Ernesto Valverde having been promised a lot of game time at Camp Nou this season.
The Spaniard has played just nine minutes in La Liga this season. Valencia, Sevilla, AC Milan and Napoli are also said to be interested.
West Ham eye Drinkwater swoop
Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater could be a January target for West Ham United, according to the Daily Mail.
Former Leciester City midfielder Drinkwater has fallen out of favour since Maurizio Sarri's arrival at Stamford Bridge and is free to leave the club.
His wages mean that the Blues could have trouble moving him on, but it's reported that West Ham could be set to make a bid for the England midfielder.
Getafe look at Leeds United's Saiz
Getafe are hoping to bring in Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz in January, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Saiz, whose partner is pregnant, is unsettled in England and would be interested as he has been looking to move back to Spain since the summer.
Leeds, who are second in the Championship, had wanted to open contract talks with Saiz but such a move is now in doubt with Getafe entering the picture.
Benitez will not allow Newcastle departures without additions
Rafa Benitez is not prepared to allow Newcastle players to leave this January without first securing additions, according to the Northern Echo.
There is interest in multiple players, including Ciaran Clark and Karl Darlow, but the belief is Newcastle are not strong enough to cope with departures without new players joining the club.
Owner Mike Ashley will have to permit new additions while engaged in takeover talks with multiple parties, something that is not certain to happen.
Gabbiadini could return to Italy
Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini is being linked with a move back to his homeland.
The 27-year-old, who signed for the Saints in 2017, has endured a tough first half of the season and has fallen behind the likes of Charlie Austin and Danny Ings in the pecking order.
La Gazzetta del Sporto have claimed that Bologna could try and end Gabbiandini’s Premier League suffering by signing him in January.
The former Juventus attacker spent a year with Bologna in 2012/13 and scored seven goals for the club.
Puel hints at January changes
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has admitted he may use the upcoming January transfer window to trim his squad.
As reported by Sky Sports News, Puel claimed: “Perhaps the transfer window in January is a good opportunity to reduce a little the size of the squad.
“We know, when we have more than 30 players, it's difficult to keep all the intensity and motivation for the players.
"I think for them, for us, it's a good thing to find a good balance in the squad and we will see in time, after some discussions with some players, we will see the desire from them,” he added.
Arsenal Tracking United defender
According to the Mirror, Unai Emery is keep an eye on Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly.
The Ivory Coast international has fallen out of favourite at Old Trafford, with Jose Mourinho even opting and times to select midfielders Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in defence.
Emery, who knows Bailly well from his time in Spain, could be tempted to make a bid for the 24-year-old in January given the mounting number of defensive injures at Arsenal.
Inter's financial woes could see Skriniar sacrificed
Inter Milan may be forced to sell Milan Skriniar next year, to adhere to financial fair play regulations, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri must raise €50m ($57m/£45m) to avoid any sanctions and the Slovakian's sale could more than cover that sum.
Skriniar is currently valued at €75m (£67m/$85m) and is the subject of interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Costa out - Falcao in: Atletico plan January changes
Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is the subject of interest from an unnamed Chinese Super League club, who have tabled a 65m (£58m/$74m) bid for his services.
According to Don Balon, Atletico are hoping to cash in on the out-of-form Spaniard in the new year, in order to finance a move for AS Monaco's Radamel Falcao.
The Colombian, who played for the Spanish giants between 2011 and 2013, has already expressed his desire to return.
Solari will allow Navas to leave Real Madrid
Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari is happy to let number two goalkeeper Keylor Navas leave the club in January, according to AS.
The Costa Rican lost his spot in the starting XI this year after the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.
Solari is adamant that Courtois will only be benched during the Copa Del Rey and Navas is thusly hoping to secure regular playing time in new surroundings.
PSV want Robben to return next season
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has been approached by PSV Eindhoven over a possible return to the club at the end of the season.
The Dutchman is set to leave the Allianz Arena next summer and PSV boss Marc Van Bommel is hoping to secure his services thereafter - according to ED.
Robben played for the Eredivisie giants between 2002 and 2004, before landing a move to the Premier League with Chelsea.
Smith Rowe shunned Barca interest
Emile Smith Rowe admits to having shunned interest from Barcelona in the past as Arsenal are “the right club” for him and his ongoing development.
The exciting 18-year-old midfielder was monitored by those at Camp Nou while making his way through the Gunners' famed academy system.
Find out what he has had to say about those admiring glances here.
Benkovic wants Celtic stay
Filip Benkovic is hoping to see out the season on loan at Celtic, rather than be taken back to the Premier League by parent club Leicester during the winter window.
The Croatian defender told the Hoop's official website: "Leicester can bring me back in January but my wish is to stay at Celtic all season.
"I came here to get trophies, to be part of it, and to help the team. The least I can do is give everything I have on the pitch."
Milan looking to beat Man City to Weigl
AC Milan are ready to press ahead with their efforts to land Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, claims Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe and has already been heavily linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.
'Loftus-Cheek loan makes no sense'
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has no need to leave Chelsea, says Dennis Wise, with a loan switch no longer making sense for a man who has played his way into favour under Maurizio Sarri.
The Blues legend told the Evening Standard: "I'll pick Crystal Palace just because he went there on loan. Why would you want to go there on loan, to a team where you'll play a lot of games but you'll be in a battle down the bottom when you can play in a team full of top international players, fighting to win trophies and trying to get in the Champions League?"
Real Madrid to rekindle Icardi interest
Inter's exit from the Champions League has Real Madrid exploring the possibility of doing a deal for Mauro Icardi once more, claims AS.
The Argentine striker has registered on the Blancos' radar for some time and may jump at the chance to join a club established among the European elite.
Zabaleta not ready to retire
Pablo Zabaleta has enjoyed a productive spell in England with Manchester City and West Ham, but he is not ready to head into retirement just yet.
He has told Sky Sports: "If I can go for another few years I do will 100 per cent because I've got so much love for football."
Tottenham to battle for Andre Gomes
Tottenham are prepared to challenge Premier League rivals Everton for Andre Gomes next summer, claims The Telegraph.
The Portuguese midfielder is currently on loan at the Toffees, but is expected to complete a permanent switch away from Barcelona in 2019.
Arsenal considering Cahill approach
Gary Cahill has been told that he is free to leave Chelsea in January, reports The Mirror, with Arsenal now considering an approach for the experienced centre-half.
Gunners boss Unai Emery has seen Rob Holding suffer a season-ending injury and is looking for a short-term solution to help provide defensive cover.
Koulibaly is Mourinho's top target
Kalidou Koulibaly is Jose Mourinho's top transfer target for Manchester United in January, journalist Duncan Castles told the The Transfer Window Podcast.
United missed out on a number of centre-backs last summer, including Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng, leading Mouinho to lash out at chief executive Ed Woodward.
Since then, the Napoli defender has been tipped as the man to end United's search.
Newcastle eye Eredivisie star Doan
Newcastle are scouting Japan winger Ritsu Doan ahead of the January transfer window, claim Chronicle Live.
Doan plays for Eredivisie side Groningen currently, where he has scored four times and notched two assists so far this term.
The Magpies' spending has been restricted in recent months due to the uncertainty surrounding Mike Ashley's ownership of the club.
Real Madrid will sign Palacios after Club World Cup
Real Madrid will complete the signing of River Plate's Exequiel Palacios after the Club World Cup, report Marca.
The 20-year-old has long been linked with the Blancos and the deal is finally set to be completed by December 22.
Arsenal and Newcastle must pay £30m for Almiron
Arsenal and Newcastle target Miguel Almiron will cost at least £30 million, according to the Mirror.
Atlanta United's president, Darren Eales, says he will not consider a fee any less than that as he seeks to get the maximum amount for his 24-year-old Paraguay midfielder.
Bayern Munich target Thorgan Hazard
Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, after his impressive start to the Bundesliga season.
According to Bild via Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, the 25-year-old's current contract is due to expire in 2020 and although Monchengladbach are hopeful of tying him down to an extension, Bayern are set to swoop for his signature next year.
Hazard has six goals and eight assists to his name from just 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season, which has helped his stock rise exponentially.
Barcelona and Real Betis agree January deal for Emerson
Atletico Mineiro defender Emerson may be on his way to La Liga in the new year, according to Don Balon.
The 19-year-old old right-back has been the subject of interest from Barcelona for a while, but it now appears that he will join Real Betis permanently instead to receive regular first-team opportunities.
Betis have agreed to pay 75% of the player's rights, however, in a twist to the deal, Barcelona have offered to pay the final 25%, with the option to buy Emerson outright themselves in the next few years.
Spurs striker Llorente open to Bilbao switch
Tottenham centre-forward Fernando Llorente admits he would consider leaving the club to join Athletic Bilbao next year, as his current contract nears its expiration.
According to the Evening Standard, when asked about the potential La Liga switch, the Spaniard stated on Wednesday: "If I have the opportunity and they come to talk to me, probably, yes, is the truth."
The 33-year-old is struggling for regular playing time at Spurs and could leave on a free at the end of the season or for a cut-price fee in January.
Chelsea suffer Pulisic blow
Borussia Dortmund are set to turn down any approach for Christian Pulisic during the winter transfer window, amid rumours linking him with Chelsea.
According to Bild via Sport Witness, the Bundesliga leaders are reluctant to lose any of their players in January, as they bid for domestic and European success heading into the second half of the season.
A €70m (£63m/$80m) deal for Pulisic to arrive at Chelsea had been mooted recently, but it now looks as though the American will stay put until next summer.
Yaya Toure plots return to Premier League
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure hopes to return to the Premier League after being released by Olympiakos.
The Ivorian star will be in London at the end of the week and believes he is still good enough to play in the English top flight.
Toure left Olympiakos on Tuesday after just three months in Greece, by mutual consent.
Read the full story on Goal.
Salihamidzic coy on De Jong and De Ligt
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is remaining coy regarding Ajax duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.
The German champions have been linked with a move for the pair, who they saw in action in Wednesday's thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw.
Read what Salihamidzic said about the highly rated duo right here!
Barca and PSG explore Dembele-Neymar swap
The two stars could switch teams at the end of the season
Barcelona and PSG have discussed a swap of Neymar in exchange for Ousmane Dembele and cash, according to Le10Sport.
PSG fear they may have to sell either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe at season's end in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
And Barca could be ready to take their former star back, and send the talented but problematic Dembele back to his home country to play for his former boss Thomas Tuchel.
FC Cincinnati to sign Tyton
MLS expansion side FC Cincinnati are set to sign Polish goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, reports MLSSoccer.com.
The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Deportivo La Coruna last summer, where he served as a backup for two seasons.
Tyton has been capped 14 times by the Poland national team.
Man Utd interested in Tavernier
Manchester United are tracking Middlesbrough and England U-20 winger Marcus Tavernier, claims the Daily Mail.
United scouts have watched the 19-year-old in recent weeks as they look to sign prospects for the future.
Tavernier has scored three goals in 11 appearances for Boro this term, and has been invited to train with England's senior squad by Gareth Southgate.
Barcelona could make shock Morata move
The Catalans are in need of cover at striker
Barcelona could be set to make a surprising move for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, according to the Mirror.
The Blaugrana are in dire need of cover at striker, as Luis Suarez is struggling with knee issues and Paco Alcacer is in Dortmund on loan.
Morata is seeking a way out at Chelsea after struggling to find his best form, and could be moved on loan to Barcelona with the La Liga side holding an option to buy.
Juventus ready to bring Pogba back with €80m bid
Italian champions to pounce in January
Juventus are ready to make an €80 million (£72m/$91m) offer to sign Paul Pogba back from Manchester United.
The French midfielder's future has been in doubt for months amid repeated spats with Jose Mourinho, sparking reports of a possible Juve return or a move to Barcelona.
According to Tuttosport, the Italian champions will try to bring him back to Turin with a big offer next month. If they fail to convince United to sell, they will turn their attention to Real Madrid midfielder Isco.
Fulham & Cardiff eye Hull star Bowen
Fulham and Cardiff are hoping to enhance their chances of Premier League survival by targeting Hull winger Jarrod Bowen, according to The Sun.
The 21-year-old winger has been in fine form in the Championship this season and is said to be available for just £5 million, catching attention from the top flight.
And both Fulham and Cardiff are ready to enter the battle to sign him in January and see if he can help keep them up.
Zenit demand €35m for Paredes
AC Milan have been told they will have to pay €35 million (£32m/$40m) for Leandro Paredes if they want to sign him from Zenit St Petersburg.
The Italian side have been tracking the Argentine midfielder, who has impressed in Russia since joining from Roma in 2017.
But Calciomercato reports Zenit have warned Milan off with a big asking price, and they will have to decide if they want him or Cesc Fabregas.
Tottenham expect battle to keep Pochettino away from Real Madrid
Spurs anticipate summer interest in manager
Tottenham are expecting Real Madrid to try to lure Mauricio Pochettino away at the end of the season, says The Guardian.
The Champions League holders are monitoring the Argentine's progress and have long held an interest in giving him the job at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Although Santiago Solari has been given a contract to 2021 at Madrid, but Madrid could dump him for Pochettino if the Spurs boss wants to move to the capital.
Madrid are not the only team interested in Pochettino - Manchester United have also been linked several times and are said to want him to succeed Jose Mourinho.
Bailly & Cahill among Arsenal's top candidates
Arsenal are currently considering three targets to bolster their defence in January, The Mirror claims.
Although the Gunners are set to welcome Laurent Koscielny back from injury, they want to add another face to their options for the centre of defence.
Manchester United's Eric Bailly is seen as the most ambitious target, but they are also eyeing up Chelsea's Gary Cahill, who has been told he will have to find another club if he wants to play. Meanwhile, Fernando Calero of Real Valladolid is another possible signing for Unai Emery's team.