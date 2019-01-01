Atletico Madrid table huge Joao Felix bid
Portuguese side say nothing accepted yet
Benfica have confirmed that a €126 million (£113m/$143m) bid has been made for star forward Joao Felix by Atletico Madrid.
The Spanish side are looking to rebuild after a number of big-name players, including Antoine Griezmann, confirmed they would be leaving the club this summer.
The Portuguese outfit have made clear in a statement released on Wednesday that they are considering the offer, but that nothing had yet been accepted.
Read the full story on GOAL here!
Napoli agree Fabian Ruiz extension
Napoli are believed to have agreed a contract extension with Fabian Ruiz to take the Spaniard through until 2024, says Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 23-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side last season and has been rewarded with a pay increase.
The move helps Napoli stave off interest from Real Madrid, who were thought to be keen on Fabian's services.
Newcastle face hefty price to secure Dyche
Newcastle would have to pay Burnley an eight-figure sum as compensation if they were to bring Sean Dyche to St James' Park as their new manager, says the Daily Mail.
The Magpies are on the hunt for a replacement for Rafa Benitez after the Spaniard left Tyneside.
Dyche, who still has three years left on his current deal at Turf Moor, is one of several names being floated to take on the job.
Milan chasing Madrid's Hernandez
AC Milan are keen on bringing Real Madrid's Theo Hernandez on loan to San Siro next season, per Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 21-year-old spent 2018-19 on loan at Real Sociedad following his move to Los Blancos the year before.
Milan would take him on a temporary basis with a view to a full-time deal if successful.
Arsenal's Torreira denies Milan rumours
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has denied reports that he is close to joining AC Milan this summer.
The Uruguayan has been linked with a return to Serie A just one year after he left Sampdoria for the Gunners.
The 23-year-old was a key player for Unai Emery's side last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions as they reached the Europa League final.
PSG propse Donnarumma swap deal
Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up attempts to bring Gianluigi Donnarumma to the club from AC Milan, with the Ligue 1 outfit open to swapping Alphonse Areola in return, per Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 20-year-old is a former target of the French champions, who are determined to bring him to Paris.
Negotiations are underway and PSG are thought to be willing to offer Areola in part-exchange for a lower cash fee.
Man City eye Isco as Silva successor
Guardiola keen on Los Blancos man
Pep Guardiola wants Real Madrid star Isco as the replacement for David Silva at Manchester City, according to Marca.
The veteran Spaniard confirmed that 2019-20 would be his final season with the Citizens, prompting the Premier League champions to mull over future options.
Isco has been identified by Guardiola as a prime target, with the former Barcelona manager keen to bring the Los Blancos man to the Etihad Stadium