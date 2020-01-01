Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi and Suarez to link up in Miami

AS are considering a bid for 's Jeremie Frimpong but need the Scottish club to lower their asking price.

The club are keen on the 20-year-old right back but want to pay less than Celtic's €15 million (£13.7m) valuation, Gazetta dello Sport says, as reported by Glasgow Live.

Former Man City youth player Frimpong has made 27 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions this season.