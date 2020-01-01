Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Leicester's Barnes as Sancho alternative

The have signed four midfielders from the club's academy, the MLS side announced.

Jean-Aniel Assi, Sean Rea, Nathan-Dylan Saliba and Rida Zouhir have signed their first professional contracts with each earning a three-year deal.

“Even though the season was quite disrupted, we continued to follow the development of our young players,” said sporting director Olivier Renard. “We are very happy to be able to give these four talents from our Academy the opportunity to join the first team.”