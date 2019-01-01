Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reject Real Madrid offer to swap Pogba for James

Pavon to finalise Galaxy move
Argentina international Cristian Pavon is in Los Angeles to complete his transfer from Boca Juniors.
The 23-year-old forward had been linked with a move to Europe but is set to take his next step in MLS.
Cristian Pavón is in LA to finalise his move to @LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/qdCCzQbSWL— Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) August 4, 2019
Anderlecht swoop for Leeds' Roofe
Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe is undergoing a medical with Belgium giants Anderlecht, according to the Athletic.
The 26-year-old is set to sign a three-year deal with a reported fee of £7 million ($8.5m), dealing a considerable blow to Marcelo Bielsa's plans for the season.
Roofe starred for Leeds as they reached the play-offs last season, scoring 14 goals in 32 Championship appearances.
Liverpool to replace Mignolet with Adrian
Liverpool have moved quickly to replace Simon Mignolet with former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, according to The Times.
The Spaniard, 32, played 150 times for the Hammers but is currently without a club after his contract expired at the end of last season.
Backup goalkeeper Mignolet, meanwhile, has returned to Belgium to join Club Brugge.
Tottenham agree £55m Lo Celso deal
Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis in a deal worth £55 million ($67m), claims the Daily Record.
Spurs will pay an initial fee of £48m and could then hand over up to £7m in add-ons.
Lo Celso is viewed as a replacement for Christian Eriksen with the Denmark international going into the final year of his contract.
Bournemouth, Burnley & Sheffield Utd battle for Holgate
Everton's Mason Holgate is wanted by Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United for £10 million ($12m), according to The Sun.
The defender spent time on loan at West Brom last season, but a permanent move could see him given more Premier League minutes.
Barca vice-president rules out Neymar move
Barcelona will not be re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the club's vice-persident Jordi Cardoner has said.
Speaking to television channel TV3, Cardoner said: "As of today, there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated. We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.
“We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk. Today, at this time, it's ruled out."
PSG interested in Dybala
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Paulo Dybala after the Juventus forward's move to Manchester United collapsed, says Corriere dello Sport (print edition).
The 25-year-old is upset his move to Old Trafford fell through and still wants to leave Turin after being given limited game time since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
As well as a potential move to Paris, a transfer to Inter is apparently also on the cards for the Argentine.
Man Utd reject Pogba & James swap deal from Real
United want £150m or nothing
Manchester United have rejected an offer for Paul Pogba from Real Madrid which involved a swap deal with James Rodriguez, according to The Times.
Los Blancos reportedly offered £27.4 million ($33.2m) plus the Colombia international for the Red Devils unsettled midfielder.
But the Premier League outfit is demanding a package worth £150m ($182m) if they are to let Pogba leave.
Simunovic nearing move to Lille
Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is nearing move to Lille, reports Football Insider.
The 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side, with transfer fee negotiations between the two sides ongoing.
Simunovic has made 114 appearances Celtic in four years since moving from Dinamo Zagreb.
Sporting manager sidesteps questions on Fernandes
Sporting CP head coach Marcel Keizer has said that the future of Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes is up to the club's board.
The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but he did take part in Sunday's Portuguese Super Cup defeat to Benfica.
Fernandes scored 20 goals and added 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season.
Trapp wants to leave PSG
PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp wants to leave the club, according to Le10Sport.
Trapp is back at PSG after spending last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, and the Bundesliga club is now hoping to land Trapp on a permanent basis.
Frankfurt, however, has thus far refused to meet PSG's €10 million (£9m/$11m) asking price.
Palace nearing Cahill deal
Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal for ex-Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, reports The Sun.
The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Blues, and is thought to prefer a move to a club in London.
Roy Hodgson, who managed Cahill during his time with England, is hoping the veteran can be a new leader in the back for Palace.
Conte still hopeful of Lukaku move
Inter boss Antonio Conte is still hopeful his side can complete a deal for Romelu Lukaku.
The Manchester United striker has been linked with a move to Italy all summer, with Juventus also reported to be interested.
Though a swap deal with Juve including striker Paulo Dybala has been mooted, Conte still believes his side has a shot at landing the Belgian.
Matic confident Pogba will stay at Man Utd
Nemanja Matic has said that he believes Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United this season.
Pogba has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, but United are doing all they can to keep the French star at Old Trafford.
And Pogba's midfield partner is optimistic that he will be playing alongside the World Cup-winner in 2019-20.
Barca could make sales in midfield - Valverde
Ernesto Valverde has said that increased competition for places in Barcelona's midfield may lead to sales.
The Blaugrana signed Frenkie de Jong this summer, while 19-year-old Riqui Puig looks ready to make an impact this season.
That duo has been added to an already deep midfield group, leading to speculation the club could look to offload players.
Coutinho won't leave Barcelona on loan
The Brazilian has been tipped for a move to Arsenal
Philippe Coutinho will not leave Barcelona on loan this season, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Reports had suggested that Arsenal were working on a one-year loan deal for the 27-year-old attacker at a cost of £27 million ($33m).
However, manager Unai Emery is now concentrating on bolstering his defensive options before Thursday's deadline.
Man City and Juventus on the verge of Cancelo-Danilo swap
Pair set to trade places in €30 million deal
A swap deal involving Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo and Manchester City’s Danilo will be completed on Monday, with the Italian champions set to pocket €30 million (£27m/$33m) as part of the agreement.
Goal can confirm the Serie A champions will close a deal with United’s cross-city rivals in the next 24 hours, with Cancelo becoming Pep Guardiola’s fourth summer signing.
Newcastle rule out move for Carroll
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has ruled out making a move for former Magpies striker Andy Carroll, reports The Mirror.
Carroll - a free agent following his release from West Ham this summer - was hopeful of making a return to the club he left in 2010.
But Bruce has insisted his priority lies in signing a new right-back before Thursday's transfer deadline.
Van de Beek should join Liverpool - former Ajax star
Former Ajax winger Kenneth Perez has advised midfielder Donny van de Beek to move to Liverpool instead of Real Madrid.
Speaking on "Dit was het Weekend" on FOX Sports, the ex-Denmark international said: "I would have preferred a club like Liverpool, take the [Georginio] Wijnaldum route.
"For me, he is a greater loss [for Ajax] than an asset for Real Madrid."
Liverpool set to swoop for new keeper as Mignolet departs
Liverpool are poised to bring in a new goalkeeper as back-up for Alisson Becker following the departure of Simon Mignolet, who has left to join Club Brugge in an £8.2 million ($10m) deal.
Two names in the frame, according to the Liverpool Echo, are Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy, who was left out of the Saints' squad for a friendly with FC Koln this weekend, and former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who is a free agent.