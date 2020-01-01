Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Utd make formal contact with Alaba

Under-fire boss Mikel Arteta insists the club has mapped out its next two transfer windows as he claimed some of the team's poor results were down to bad luck.

The Gunners are languishing in 15th position after gathering only 14 points from 14 matches, and are only four points ahead of in the relegation zone.

Ahead of the clash against at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, Arteta explained that Arsenal's technical director Edu had a plan in place for player movement to and from the club, while he himself will look to improve the squad.

