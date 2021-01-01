Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma

Danny Drinkwater admits his time at Chelsea has been a "shambles", with the 31-year-old midfielder becoming a £35 million ($48m) flop for the Blues following a transfer from Leicester in 2017.

That deal was done when Drinkwater was a Premier League title winner and an England international, with those at Stamford Bridge eager to reunite a proven performer with former Foxes team-mate N'Golo Kante.

Read the full story on Goal!