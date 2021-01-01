Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Diogo Dalot GFX
Getty / Goal

Drinkwater makes 'shambles' admission

2021-09-20T23:18:30Z

Danny Drinkwater admits his time at Chelsea has been a "shambles", with the 31-year-old midfielder becoming a £35 million ($48m) flop for the Blues following a transfer from Leicester in 2017.

That deal was done when Drinkwater was a Premier League title winner and an England international, with those at Stamford Bridge eager to reunite a proven performer with former Foxes team-mate N'Golo Kante.

Read the full story on Goal!

Mourinho to bring Dalot to Roma (Calciomercato)

2021-09-20T22:50:00Z

The manager has long held interest in the full-back

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot to Roma, writes Calciomercato.

The manager has been keen on Dalot since he was in charge at Old Trafford and sees an opportunity to add the player on a discount given the defender's fringe status with the Red Devils.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan, so he already carries Serie A experience.

Preston renew Potts

2021-09-20T22:45:00Z

€12m Origi to leave Liverpool in January

2021-09-20T22:30:00Z

Divock Origi is set to leave Liverpool in the January transfer window as he looks for more consistent playing time, according to Calciomercato.

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that he expected the striker to leave over the summer, but no palatable offers arrived.

Lens have now been tipped as a possible landing spot for Origi.

Everton academy adds Okoronkwo

2021-09-20T22:00:00Z