Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leipzig to sign Bayern-linked Silva

Penney joins Ipswich from Sheffield Wednesday

2021-06-29T23:30:00Z

Xhaka draws Juve interest after Euro performance (Calciomercato)

2021-06-29T22:55:00Z

The renowned passer has seen his stock rise during recent international competition

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has drawn interest from Juventus after his Man of the Match effort at Euro 2020 for Switzerland on Tuesday, claims Calciomercato.

Xhaka helped his nation shock France in the last 16, which in turn could make the Gunners more likely to get their €20 million asking price met.

Roma have been tracking the 28-year-old for the past month but may now need to fend off new suitors.

Brentford loan goalkeeper to Burton

2021-06-29T22:45:00Z

Barnsley appoint Schopp

2021-06-29T22:30:00Z

Leitner leaves Norwich

2021-06-29T22:15:00Z

Leipzig to sign Bayern-linked Silva

2021-06-29T22:00:00Z

RB Leipzig are set to sign Bayern Munich-linked striker Andre Silva from Frankfurt, according to Bild.

The deal, which is reportedly almost complete, would cost a €23 million ($27m/£20m) fee plus significant agent fees, a signing-on fee and €4 million per year wages.

Silva was a breakout star in the Bundesliga this past season, scoring 28 goals in 32 domestic appearances.