Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar leaning toward PSG exit

's shock Champions league exit could see as many as 10 players depart the club this summer, according to AS.com.

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jeison Murillo will return to their clubs after their loan expire, while Thomas Vermaelen will not have his contract renewed.

Jasper Cillessen will go if Barca receive €30 million (£25m/$35m) while the club will let Malcom depart if they recoup €35m of the €41m they paid last summer.

In addition, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Rafinha and Denis Suarez could all make way this summer as the club looks at an overhaul.