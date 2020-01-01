Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wolves close in on £30m deal for Barcelona defender Semedo

Fenerbahce make Mostafa bid
Fenerbahce have had a bid for Zamalek striker Mostafa Mohamed rejected, reports El Nahar TV.
The Turkish club made an offer worth €2.5 million plus a five per cent sell-on fee for the Egypt international.
However, Zamalek rejected the offer as they did not want to lose the 22-year-old before their CAF Champions League campaign begins.
Wolves close in on £30m Semedo
The defender looks set for a Premier League move
Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a deal for defender Nelson Semedo, according to BBC Sport.
The Premier League club have made the 26-year-old their top target to replace Matt Doherty, who joined Spurs at the end of last month.
The deal for the Portugal international would be worth around £30 million (£39m).
Rennes & Napoli make Todibo enquiry
Rennes and Napoli have both expressed interest in signing Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Footmercato.
The 20-year-old has been told he has no future at Camp Nou by Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, who needs to raise funds through player sales this transfer window.
Schalke, Everton, Wolves, Leicester and Benfica have all been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks.
Palace frontrunners to sign Liverpool's Brewster
Crystal Palace are favourites to sign Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster for around £20 million ($26m), according to the Mail.
The 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Sheffield United and West Brom, is keen to leave Anfield in order to secure regular first-team football, though the Reds will demand a buy-back option and sell-on clause.
Liverpool are also willing to sell Divock Origi, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson before next month's transfer deadline.
Milan target Milenkovic ahead of Ajer
AC Milan have made Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic their top defensive target ahead of Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Daily Record.
Rossoneri officials are believed to be in talks with Fiorentina over a deal for the 22-year-old, who is valued in the region of £40 million ($52m).
Should a move for Milenkovic break down then Hoops centre-back Ajer is next on Milan's list.
Moyes wants three or four new faces
West Ham boss David Moyes says he wants three or four new signings, but doubts the club have the finances to get the deals over the line, according to the Standard.
Burnley defender James Tarkowski is one of the club's prime targets but the Hammers have yet to agree a deal with the Clarets.
There is money to spend following the sale of Grady Diangana to West Brom, but Moyes fears it is not enough to secure all of his targets.