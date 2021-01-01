Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Matheus to sue cash-strapped Barca

Harry Kane has revealed he's been in touch with former manager Jose Mourinho during Euro 2020 but has yet to make contact with new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane has scored three goals in two knockout-round matches for England, helping the Three Lions reach the semi-final stage where they'll face Denmark on Wednesday.

The striker, who has been linked with an exit this summer, spoke highly of Mourinho, who was sacked by Spurs in April and appointed Roma boss in May.

Read the full story on Goal here!