Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang nearing new Arsenal deal

Leeds wants Liverpool's Wilson
Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has emerged as a target for Leeds United, according to The Sun.
Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and is contracted at Anfield until 2023.
Leeds, however, are contemplating a £15 million ($19m) offer with Aston Villa and Newcastle also circling.
Tottenham finalise Hojbjerg deal
The Denmark international is on the move
Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to join Tottenham as soon as next week, claims The Athletic.
Spurs will pay £19 million ($25m) for the 25-year-old, who will join on a five-year deal once he completes a medical.
Hojbjerg joined the Saints from Bayern Munich in 2016.
Whelan free to leave Watford
Watford have decided against handing young Watford midfielder Callum Whelan a new contract, according to the Watford Observer.
The former Manchester United academy product had featured for the first-team in the FA Cup this season but is now free to leave the club.
Bournemouth turn down Ramsdale offer
Sheffield United's £12 million (€13m/$15m) offer for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been rejected by Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail.
Ramsdale is contracted to the Cherries until 2024 and they are in no rush to sell another player after the departure of Nathan Ake to Manchester City.