Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Talented Man Utd duo to get new contracts

Talented duo will be offered new deals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants youngsters Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes to sign new contracts at the club, with the pair's current deals up in the summer.

“We've had lots of conversations with the boys," Solskjaer said. "Obviously their contracts run out in the summer, but we want them to stay.”

Solskjaer will be hoping his commitment to providing opportunities to youngsters will help convince the 19-year-olds to ignore any potential interest from elsewhere.