Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for £32m Pochettino

Paredes may be heading back to Italy
With Leandro Paredes struggling for game time at Paris Saint-Germain, Calciomercato claims he could soon be heading back to Italy.
The Argentine has previously represented Roma in Serie A and it is suggested that Juventus, AC Milan and Inter could be among the interested parties if he becomes available.
Liverpool may have to pay £7m for Elliott
Fulham are demanding £7 million ($9m) in the tribunal case charged with the task of setting a transfer fee for Harvey Elliott, claims The Mirror.
The 16-year-old midfielder left Craven Cottage for Liverpool over the summer after turning down the offer of a scholarship in London and a suitable compensation package is now being ruled on.
Juve & Real Madrid monitoring Pogba
Juventus and Real Madrid are continuing to keep a close eye on Paul Pogba's situation at Manchester United, reports Tuttosport.
The France international is said to have demanded a sizeable wage increase in contract talks with the Red Devils, and that could lead to those at Old Trafford opening themselves up to a sale.
Mass exodus at Tottenham?
Bayern wait on Sane
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said that the club could make a fresh approach for Manchester City's Leroy Sane in January.
Bayern were strongly linked with Sane during the summer transfer window but their plans were stalled when he suffered a knee injury in the Community Shield clash with Liverpool in August.
But speaking on the Planet Futbol podcast Hoeness said of Sane: "We have to wait now [and see] how his recovery goes on. I think the new people will have to sit down in January or February [and decide] what's going on with that."
Meredith returns home
Former Millwall and Bradford City full-back James Meredith has returned to his native Australia to sign for Perth Glory.
The 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the Den at the end of last season.
Glory boss Tony Popovic has swooped to recruit the two-cap Australian international on a one-year deal, reports the A League official site.
Cut-price Tosun available in January
Everton are willing to sell striker Cenk Tosun at a loss but will have to wait until the January window after another transfer move collapsed, reports Football Insider.
The club are now supposedly ready to accept offers of £15million (€17m) for the 28-year-old who signed from Besiktas for £27million (€30m / $33m) in January 2018.
This development comes after Tosun reportedly snubbed a move to Qatari club Al Gharafa before their transfer window shuts at the end of this month.
Mourinho isn't outdated says Kenyon
Jose Mourinho still has a future as a manager at the top level of the game, according to former Manchester United CEO Peter Kenyon.
Kenyon was disheartened to see Mourinho sacked at United, and thinks another big club will profit from their mistake.
“If you put me in charge of a great club and you needed to appoint a manager, my first thought would be Jose Mourinho,” Kenyon said at the World Football Summit.
Read the full story on Goal.
Beckham to become agent
David Beckham is set to join the world of football agents having formed his own management company, according to reports.
The Daily Mirror claims Beckham has teamed up with close friend Dave Gardner and ex-PR cheif Nocola Howson to form Footwork Management Limited.
A potential target for the company to represent is Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood claims the report.
Man Utd tracking Lyon's Dembele
Manchester United have sent scouts to Lyon's past three games to watch Moussa Dembele, reports the Daily Mail.
The former Celtic striker has already scored six league goals this season and has reportedly been tracked by the Red Devils since he began coming through the ranks at PSG.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently short of players in attack following injuries to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with the club now seemingly weighing up a January move for Dembele.
Benfica reveal failed Mourinho bid
Benfica club president Luis Filipe Vieira has admitted Jose Mourinho was their first preference after Rui Vitoria's departure.
Current coach Bruno Lage was told early on in negotiations that he was the club's second choice.
"I said that if the talks with Mourinho didn't reach a good pooint, he would become the head coach," Vieira told TVI as quoted by Record.
Vieira went on to say that he told Mourinho he'd pick him up from the airport if he was to join Benfica.
Hull City to offer star striker new contract
Jarrod Bowen is set to be handed an improved deal by Hull City, according to coach Grant McCann.
The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and though there is the option for an extra year, the Tigers are keen to lock down their star attacker for longer.
“I’m sure the club will sit down with Jarrod and put something to him," McCann said.
“At the end of the day he’s a Hull City player this year and next. It’s down to Jarrod to sit down with the football club and arrange a new deal for himself."
The English attacker has scored four goals in the Championship already this season after netting 22 times in the league last season.
Cove Rangers sign Canadian international
Fraser Aird has joined Scottish League Two side Cove Rangers on a short-term deal.
The 24-year-old winger has previously played for Rangers and Vancouver Whitecaps, but was most recently lining up for Dundee United.
After playing for Scotland's youth national teams, Aird has switched his allegiances to Canada and has made eight senior appearances for the Canucks.
Southampton join Man City in hunt for Hearts defender
Both Southampton and Manchester City are scouting Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey, according to the Daily Record.
The 17-year-old recently scored the winner against Hibernian and is on the radar of the Premier League duo.
The Saints have a history of poaching talent from Scotland with City also now viewing the country as an ideal destination to pick up promising players.
Hickey is contracted to Hearts for a further season and has made five league appearances this campaign.
Maddison named as ideal replacement for Eriksen
Former Leeds forward Noel Whelan believes Leicester City's James Maddison could fill the void at Tottenham if Christian Eriksen was to leave this summer.
"James Maddison is good enough to replace Eriksen, absolutely," Whelan told Football Insider.
“I saw him when he was breaking through at Coventry and Norwich, and he is a great player."
Eriksen's contract with Spurs expires at the end of the season and he was eager to move on from the club in the off-season.
Pogba angles for move in January
Midfielder was unable to leave Old Trafford over summer
Paul Pogba will renew his efforts to leave Manchester United during the next transfer window, according to the Sun.
The midfielder was widely linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer before eventually staying put.
But the newspaper claims that his mind was made up over leaving even before Wednesday's captaincy snub, with Axel Tuanzebe chosen to wear the armband.
Ex-Scotland star Morrison hints at retirement
Former Scotland midfielder James Morrison is considering hanging up his boots if he does not find another club at Championship level or higher.
Morrison, 32, has been a free agent since leaving West Bromwich Albion over the summer following 12 years with the Baggies.
"There have been a couple of League One opportunities, but I don't really want to go down the leagues," Morrison told BBC Scotland.
"There's not been that many offers to be honest. So it's getting to the time when there's a big decision to be made, so that's where I am at."
Guardado to renew Betis link
Kenyon offers £300m to buy Newcastle
Former Manchester United and Chelsea director Peter Kenyon is heading a consortium that wishes to buy Newcastle United for £300 million, reports the Daily Mail.
Under the terms of the bid, current owner Mike Ashley would receive £125m up front from the Florida-based collective, who also hold a controlling stake in Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.
Man Utd to move for £32m Pochettino
Argentine is under pressure at Spurs due to adverse results
Manchester United are ready to swoop for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and are willing to pay heavily for the privilege, claims the Sun.
Pochettino is undergoing one of the toughest runs in all of his time in north London, with Spurs struggling for form after reaching the heights of the Champions League final in 2018-19.
But that slump will not deter United, who would be prepared to meet the £32 million ($39.4m) buyout clause in the Argentine's contract in order to bring him to Old Trafford.