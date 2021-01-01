Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool plot new Singo bid after Torino reject €20m offer

Barca see Silva as striking alternative
Barcelona remain keen on doing a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but Bild reports that Andre Silva is viewed as a useful alternative by those at Camp Nou.
Ronald Koeman is keen to add another No.9 to his ranks and a Portugal international impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt is one of the options in his thoughts.
Spurs slash asking price for Alli
Tottenham have, according to Football Insider, slashed their asking price for Dele Alli.
With the England international still out of favour on the back of seeing a winter switch to Paris Saint-Germain blocked off, he will be made available for just £25 million ($34m) in the summer window.
Man City & Barcelona monitoring Rabiot
Manchester City and Barcelona are among those monitoring Adrien Rabiot's situation at Juventus.
The France international could become available in the next window, with Calciomercato reporting that heavyweight outfits from England and Spain form part of a long list of suitors.
West Ham & Arsenal form part of Emerson race
West Ham and Arsenal form part of the race for Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal, claims Calciomercato.
Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on a player who is part-owned by Barcelona and could be welcomed onto the books at Camp Nou this summer.
Fernandes to help Man Utd land Neto
Manchester United are hoping the presence of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford will help them to lure Pedro Neto away from Wolves, reports Football Insider.
The Red Devils are mulling over a summer raid on Molineux for another highly-rated Portuguese forward.
Ramsey-to-Liverpool rumour baseless (Fabrizio Romano)
Reports earlier in the week had linked Juve's midfielder to the Reds
There has not been any contact between Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, writes Fabrizio Romano.
While Ramsey is a candidate to leave Turin, there's no concrete indication Anfield is a realistic destination.
The former Arsenal man has scored twice in Serie A this campaign.
Real Madrid in talks with Campos
Luis Campos is in talks to take over as head of player recruitment at Real Madrid.
The 56-year-old worked for the club as a scout before spells as sporting director at Monaco and Lille.
Foot Mercato says he could be set to return to the Spanish capital and is already negotiating with the club.
Roma want Sarri or Allegri to replace Fonseca
Roma will turn to Maurizio Sarri or Massimiliano Allegri to replace Paulo Fonseca, Il Messaggero says.
The former Juventus coaches are the top candidates to succeed the Portuguese manager.
Sergio Conceicao is another option they are looking at.
Bale return will cost Real Madrid €15m
Real Madrid hope to save €15 million (£13m/$18m) by selling Gareth Bale this summer.
El Confidencial reports the club will have to pay his full salary next season unless they manage to offload him on a permanent basis in the next transfer window.
Bale, currently on loan at Tottenham, has one more season left on his contract at Madrid.
AC Milan talks with Kessie stall
AC Milan have failed in their latest attempt to convince Franck Kessie to sign a contract extension.
Calciomercato reports the Italian club's most recent offer falls short of the player's demands and talks are currently on hold.
He is rumoured to be a target for teams in the Premier League, but he would rather stay at Milan for the time being.
Valencia join Tottenham and Barcelona in race to sign Hoppe
Schalke attacker Matthew Hoppe has attracted interest from some big teams lately.
Tottenham, Barcelona, Ajax and PSV have all been keeping their eye on the 20-year-old and AS claims Valencia have joined the list of teams tracking him.
Fekir open to Liverpool or Inter move
Nabil Fekir is interested in joining Liverpool or Inter at the end of the season, Estadio Deportivo says.
The Premier League side came close to signing him from Lyon, but he ended up joining Real Betis.
Although the Reds have not made a new attempt to land him, they are said to still be interested and he would consider making the switch.
Arsenal target Dinamo Zagreb star Orsic
Arsenal are considering a summer bid for Dinamo Zagreb star Mislav Orsic.
Orsic stunned Tottenham last week with three goals as the Croatian side eliminated their English opponents from the Europa League.
The Sun reports the Gunners are looking at him as a potential summer signing.
Liverpool's €20m Singo bid turned down by Torino (Tuttosport)
AC Milan also want to sign defender
Liverpool have had a €20 million (£17m/$24m) offer for Wilfried Singo rejected by Torino, Tuttosport reports.
But the Reds will make a new attempt to sign the 20-year-old right-back this summer, though AC Milan are also interested in him.