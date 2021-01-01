Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye £50m move for Calvert-Lewin

Real Madrid eye £50m move for Calvert-Lewin (The Sun)
The England international could make a major transfer to Spain
Carlo Ancelotti looks set to raid old club Everton as part of his spending plans at Real Madrid, with a £50 million ($69m) move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the cards, per The Sun.
The England international could swap Merseyside for Spain if the former Toffees boss, back at Santiago Bernanbeu, gets his way.
Under Ancelotti, Calvert-Lewin has established himself as the de facto understudy to Harry Kane in the No.9 role for England.
Marseille reach €5m agreement with Barca for Konrad
Marseille have reached an agreement with Barcelona for the transfer of Konrad de la Fuente, reports Marca.
The 19-year-old was Barcelona B's player of the season but was unable to secure regular minutes with the first team.
Marseille will pay €5 million for the American international.
Man Utd fear Pogba will run down contract (The Mirror)
Red Devils star may leave on free transfer next summer
Manchester United fear Paul Pogba is set to run down his contract at Old Trafford and leave the club as a free agent, claims The Mirror.
The France international was one of the Red Devils' most expensive buys when he returned to the club from Juventus in 2016.
Pogba looked to have arguably rediscovered his best club form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season but a continued lack of trophies continues to haunt him and United now believe he will seek to run down his current deal, despite their attempts to get him to agree to fresh terms.
Benitez to seal Newcastle return
Rafa Benitez will snub Everton amid protests over his potential arrival and instead seal a shock move back to Newcastle United, claims Football Insider.
The former Liverpool boss has been linked with succeeding Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park, only for Toffees fans to voice displeasure at his arrival given his ties with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.
Now, he could instead return to St James' Park and the Magpies, whom he previously managed between 2016 and 2019, winning the Championship.