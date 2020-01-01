Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool circling for Torino's Bremer

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Bremer Liverpool composite 2020
Darlow eyeing England call-up

2020-12-31T01:00:22Z

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow says he would be "silly" to not admit he is thinking about a potential England call-up, although he believes he still has to do more to earn it.

Darlow was the star of the show against Liverpool on Wednesday, as he kept a clean sheet in a scoreless draw.

The goalkeeper made four saves on Wednesday night, and now has the second-highest number in the Premier League behind only Sam Johnstone of West Brom.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Liverpool circling for Torino's Bremer

2020-12-30T23:40:48Z

The Reds have their eyes on another defender

Liverpool remain interested in Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to Corriere Granata

Everton, Fulham and the Reds all made inquires for Bremer over the summer with Jurgen Klopp's side still circling as they look to bring in defensive reinforcements next month. 

Gleison Bremer Genoa Torino
MLS move likely for Lopez

2020-12-30T23:25:49Z

Chivas have cut ties with Javier Eduardo Lopez with the Mexican attacker now poised to join San Jose Earthquakes, according to reports

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career in Mexico but was recently caught up in off-field incidents. 

Juventus closing in on Reynolds deal

2020-12-30T23:15:41Z

Rising American star Bryan Reynolds is set to join Juventus with both the player and FC Dallas agreeing to terms, reports 3rd Degree

The 19-year-old is set to be loaned out for the rest of the season by Andrea Pirlo's side, who fended off interest from Roma, Marseille and Club Brugge

Papu Gomez pushing for Atalanta exit

2020-12-30T23:05:24Z