Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham place £200m price tag on Kane

Coventry seek Westbrooke extension
Coventry City hope to secure a new contract for young star Zain Westbrooke, according to the Derby Telegraph.
Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United had been linked with the midfielder in January, but no move was forthcoming.
Newcastle to move for Benfica's Silva
Benfica star Rafael Silva is Newcastle United's top summer transfer target, claims the Sun.
Negotiations over a move for the 26-year-old are currently on hold as the Magpies analyse whether they will be able to afford the player once the coronavirus epidemic is over.
Man Utd target Kane can leave for £200m
Striker has angered Spurs board with recent remarks
Tottenham are ready to sell Harry Kane if a club meets their asking price of £200 million ($249m), according to the Daily Mail.
Manchester United are prime candidates to sign the England striker, who reportedly angered Spurs management with his recent comments suggesting he could be open to leaving the club.
The Londoners are also keen to receive an injection of funds as they battle the loss of revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Matic plays his way to new Man Utd deal
Nemanja Matic has left Manchester United with no choice but to renew his contract, according to the Daily Mail.
The midfielder's fine performances of late have transformed opinions at Old Trafford, and he is now set to earn a fresh extension after the club took up a one-year option recently.
Maja eyes return to England
Bordeaux striker Josh Maja is keen on returning to England, according to the Sun.
The former Sunderland man has caught the eye of West Ham and Crystal Palace thanks to his displays in Ligue 1, and could be available for a fee of around £10 million ($12.5m).