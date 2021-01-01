Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona dream of Klopp hire

Updated
Solskjaer losing Man Utd dressing room faith

2021-10-27T03:28:52Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is losing the faither of the Manchester United dressing room, according to the Sun.

The manager's training sessions are uninspiring, the report claims, and on the back of a 5-0 loss to Liverpool the end could yet be near.

Tielemans draws Bayern interest

2021-10-27T03:04:59Z

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has drawn the interest of Bayern Munich, writes Calciomercato.

The Belgium international has been involved in six goals this campaign after a breakthrough 2020-21 season earned him a key role at Euro 2020.

Fabianski in West Ham talks

2021-10-26T22:55:00Z

Arteta: I have full belief in Nketiah

2021-10-26T22:45:00Z

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given Eddie Nketiah his full support and clarified the forward's future.

“We had a situation in the summer that we tried to resolve and we couldn't either way," Arteta said.

“That is the contract situation that is more and more common in football for where we are coming from with Covid and a lot of the issues that we have to resolve.

“I have full belief that he is going to be a top, top player and hopefully at Arsenal. I'm happy to have him, he is our player, I regard him really highly and from my side I want him to stay.”

Barcelona dream of Klopp hire (SPORT)

2021-10-26T22:30:00Z

The Blaugrana want the type of turnaround Klopp engineered at Liverpool

Barcelona are dreaming of Jurgen Klopp becoming their manager of the future, claims SPORT.

The Liverpool boss has a contract until 2024 and has been linked to the Germany national team job should it ever open again.

Klopp has specialized in supercharging historic clubs that have underperformed, and Barcelona want him to work his magic at Camp Nou.

Carlisle Utd appoint Millen

2021-10-26T22:00:00Z