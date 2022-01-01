Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku could force Conte reunion at Tottenham

Augsburg deal for Pepi done
Ricardo Pepi > FC Augsburg deal now signed. Paperworks signed between clubs, deal completed with Pepi in Munich and official statement expected soon 🤝🇺🇸 #FCAugsburg— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2022
Augsburg will pay $20m plus add ons directly to FC Dallas on a club-record fee. Here-we-go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/WmEqh06Y59
Lukaku could force Conte reunion at Tottenham (Gazzetta Dello Sport)
The Blues striker faces an uncertain future
Romelu Lukaku could seal a stunning cross-city switch to Chelsea's rivals Tottenham in order to reunite with ex-Inter boss Antonio Conte, per Gazzetta Dello Sport.
An explosive interview in which the Belgian professed his frustrations at Chelsea saw him dropped for the club's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Despite having only returned to the Blues this summer, the attacker could now look to secure an exit - and a reunion with Conte at Spurs, as unexpected as it may be, is not out of the picture.
Taylor attracting Championship interest
Former Wales international Neil Taylor is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs after impressing for Middlesbrough, per The Sun.
The defender, who played a key part in his country's shock run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 half-a-decade ago, is on a short-term deal after leaving Aston Villa.
But the experience of the ex-Great Britain Olympic man means that he is not short of potential new suitors.
Blanco to leave Timbers
Sebastian Blanco is set to leave the Portland Timbers despite being expected to remain at the club, per Juli Micheles.
The former Argentina international joined the MLS outfit in 2017, and has gone on to be a key member of the team since then.
Now though, he looks set to leave the Beaver State, though he is expected to remain in MLS.
Tuanzebe set for Napoli move
Axel Tuanzebe will see his loan at Aston Villa brought to an end after Steven Gerrard was unable to give him assurances about his playing time, per the Birmingham Mail.
The Manchester United man has been recalled from their Premier League rivals, and heads to Napoli instead on a new loan.
Haaland won't leave Dortmund this month (Fabrizio Romano)
Norway star to stay put for now
Erling Haaland is not leaving in January, despite some rumours. He has not decided his next club yet, and there are NO pre-agreements with Real or Barça. It's an open race. Decision won't be made in January. 🇳🇴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2022
Rangnick 'clause', fake too. #MUFC
📲 More: https://t.co/z6OX1i7kFj