Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski tells Bayern he wants Barca move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Ajax eye new left-back

2022-05-14T08:00:00.000Z

De Jong 'great signing' for Man Utd - Ferdinand

2022-05-14T07:30:00.000Z

Frenkie de Jong would be a "great signing" for Manchester United if the Premier League club are able to pull off a successful pursuit of the Barcelona star, according to former player Rio Ferdinand.

The Netherlands international looks set to be the subject of a bid from the Red Devils at the close of the season, as new boss Erik ten Hag looks to bring a countryman onboard at Old Trafford as part of his major revamp.

Now ex-England star Ferdinand, one of United's most acclaimed stars of the Premier League era, has weighed in on just what his capture could bring to the club if they bring him from Camp Nou to Manchester.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

Vinicius close to Madrid renewal

2022-05-14T07:00:00.000Z

Vinicius Junior is moving towards renewed terms with Real Madrid, says Marca.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a fine season at Santiago Bernabeu, as Los Blancos romped home to another title in La Liga.

The 21-year-old's current deal does not expire until 2024, but suggestions are this new contract could be a bumper six-year offer through 2022.

Modric nearing Madrid extension

2022-05-14T06:00:00.000Z

Arsenal in talks for Sao Paulo youngster Marquinhos

2022-05-13T22:55:12.000Z

Lewandowski tells Bayern he wants Barca move (Sport)

2022-05-13T22:45:15.000Z

Coach Nagelsmann will not stand in way of transfer

Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he wants to move to Barcelona this summer, claims Sport.

Lewandowski has the backing of coach Julian Nagelsmann, who will respect his wishes, though the precarious state of Barca's finances mean a deal is still some way off.

Wolff pens new Austin FC deal

2022-05-13T22:35:59.000Z

Klopp: I could have gone to Bayern for more titles

2022-05-13T22:25:42.000Z

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is not concerned by the quantity of titles lifted in his career - otherwise he would have pursued the Bayern Munich job.

Klopp's Reds have the chance to complete the second leg of their historic quadruple bid on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

It would be the 11th piece of silverware the German has collected during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, including the Carabao Cup the Reds secured earlier this season.

Read more here!

Chelsea waiting on Perisic approach

2022-05-13T22:15:05.000Z