PL trio in Dybala talks
🚨 🇦🇷Paulo Dybala's agent has held talks with Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 14, 2022
🔴#MUFC ⚫️#NUFC 🔴#AFC https://t.co/eAhQfsAMAY pic.twitter.com/qrmKuMKYIs
Ajax eye new left-back
Owen Wijndal is still in Ajax list as new left back. He’s a candidate since March and Tagliafico is still expected to leave the club with many offers on the table. ⚪️🔴 #Ajax— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022
New contacts between Ajax and RB Leipzig for Bryan Brobbey are also expected next week. https://t.co/7F4bw8uA5w
De Jong 'great signing' for Man Utd - Ferdinand
Frenkie de Jong would be a "great signing" for Manchester United if the Premier League club are able to pull off a successful pursuit of the Barcelona star, according to former player Rio Ferdinand.
The Netherlands international looks set to be the subject of a bid from the Red Devils at the close of the season, as new boss Erik ten Hag looks to bring a countryman onboard at Old Trafford as part of his major revamp.
Now ex-England star Ferdinand, one of United's most acclaimed stars of the Premier League era, has weighed in on just what his capture could bring to the club if they bring him from Camp Nou to Manchester.
Vinicius close to Madrid renewal
Vinicius Junior is moving towards renewed terms with Real Madrid, says Marca.
The Brazil international has enjoyed a fine season at Santiago Bernabeu, as Los Blancos romped home to another title in La Liga.
The 21-year-old's current deal does not expire until 2024, but suggestions are this new contract could be a bumper six-year offer through 2022.
Barca eye Morata as Lewandowski alternative
🚨Barcelona considering 🇪🇸 Alvaro Morata as 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski alternative. 🔴🔵#ForçaBarça https://t.co/MWymFXDND7 pic.twitter.com/HzqN3k1WCw— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 14, 2022
Modric nearing Madrid extension
It's just matter of days before Luka Modrić signs his new contract with Real Madrid until June 2023. Paperworks are ready, Real Madrid are planning with Luka as part of 2022/2023 team. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2022
Arsenal in talks for Sao Paulo youngster Marquinhos
Talks ongoing between Arsenal and São Paulo for Brazilian winger Marquinhos [2003]. New meeting took place today, there are still details to discuss before full agreement 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022
Fee around €3m as per @geglobo - São Paulo need to sell Marquinhos or they will lose him on a free. pic.twitter.com/8HadWYlvsc
Lewandowski tells Bayern he wants Barca move (Sport)
Coach Nagelsmann will not stand in way of transfer
Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he wants to move to Barcelona this summer, claims Sport.
Lewandowski has the backing of coach Julian Nagelsmann, who will respect his wishes, though the precarious state of Barca's finances mean a deal is still some way off.
Wolff pens new Austin FC deal
The future is bright. 🤝— Austin FC (@AustinFC) May 13, 2022
Head Coach Josh Wolff inks contract extension with #AustinFC.
Klopp: I could have gone to Bayern for more titles
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is not concerned by the quantity of titles lifted in his career - otherwise he would have pursued the Bayern Munich job.
Klopp's Reds have the chance to complete the second leg of their historic quadruple bid on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
It would be the 11th piece of silverware the German has collected during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, including the Carabao Cup the Reds secured earlier this season.
Chelsea waiting on Perisic approach
Perisić has no agreement with any club yet. He’s appreciated by Tuchel since January, but Chelsea are still waiting to negotiate - nothing done 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022
Inter are still hopeful to reach an agreement with Perisić, but they need to improve their bid - and Ljubičić is not his agent.