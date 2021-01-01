Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Coman

The manager thinks fellow Spaniard is key piece for Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi will prioritise injured Manchester City forward Ferran Torres above any other signing assuming his health clears up, writes SPORT.

After watching him excel at Euro 2020, the boss sees Torres as a key missing piece at Camp Nou and prefers his style of play to other attacking options.

However, he would need to allow Ousmane Dembele to leave in order to afford Torres' wages.