Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal working on Gabriel Jesus deal

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Gabriel Jesus Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Fulham eyeing Milinkovic-Savic swoop

2022-04-23T08:30:00.000Z

Fulham are eyeing a swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - according to 90min.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is pushing to lure the 27-year-old, who plays with him for Serbia at international level, to Craven Cottage this summer.

Fulham want Milinkovic-Savic to boost their chances of staying in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship, but he is also a target for Juventus.

Milinkovic-Savic Lazio
Getty

Spurs interested in Villa left-back Patterson

2022-04-23T08:00:00.000Z

Aston Villa left-back Travis Patterson is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Football Insider.

The 16-year-old has caught the eye of Spurs scouts with his performances at U23 level this season.

Patterson has not yet played for Steven Gerrard's senior team, and Tottenham hope to lure him to north London in the summer.

Madrid to announce new Modric deal imminently

2022-04-23T07:30:00.000Z

Arsenal working on Gabriel Jesus deal (The Athletic)

2022-04-23T07:19:12.459Z

Gunners eager to bring in Brazilian frontman

Arsenal are working on a potential deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus - according to The Athletic.

The two clubs have not spoken directly yet, but Gunners technical director Edu has been negotiating terms with the Brazilian striker's representatives over the last few months.

Jesus is open to joining Arsenal amid a lack of regular minutes under Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium.

Man Utd target De Jong (SPORT)

2022-04-23T06:30:00.000Z

Dutch ace touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have identified Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a transfer target - according to SPORT.

The 24-year-old is happy at Camp Nou but it has been suggested he could be tempted by a summer move to Old Trafford to reunite with Erik ten Hag.

De Jong emerged as one of Europe's top midfielders at Ajax under Ten Hag, who will succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United's new permanent manager at the end of the season.

Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 2021-22
Getty/GOAL

Man Utd open Phillips transfer talks (MEN)

2022-04-22T23:00:00.000Z

Leeds star touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have opened transfer talks with Leeds for English midfielder Kalvin Phillips - according to MEN.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a primary target for the Red Devils as they've moved on from West Ham's Declan Rice, who is being priced at well over £100 million (£128m).

Leeds will let Phillips go for around £60m ($77m) and United are now working on a deal, but Aston Villa are also interested in his services.

Kalvin Phillips Leeds 2021-22
Getty

Rapids forward Shinyashiki fielding offers

2022-04-22T22:45:00.000Z

Mbappe future could be decided after PSG title win - Poch

2022-04-22T22:30:00.000Z

A decision on Kylian Mbappe's future could well be made once Paris Saint-Germain have claimed the Ligue 1 title, suggests coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The France forward's next steps have been the subject of intense speculation this season, with a deal to move to Real Madrid thought to be all but done and the attacker's contract up at Parc des Princes.

But ahead of this weekend's game against Lens, when PSG need only to avoid defeat to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last year, Pochettino has reiterated his hope that the star striker stays, while suggesting a decision is imminent if they succeed in wrapping up silverware.

Read the full story on GOAL.

Arsenal exploring Jesus option

2022-04-22T22:15:00.000Z

Rice knocks back latest West Ham offer

2022-04-22T22:00:00.000Z