Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal working on Gabriel Jesus deal

Fulham are eyeing a swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - according to 90min.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is pushing to lure the 27-year-old, who plays with him for Serbia at international level, to Craven Cottage this summer.

Fulham want Milinkovic-Savic to boost their chances of staying in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship, but he is also a target for Juventus.