Man City favourite Fernandinho set for Brazil return
Plan confirmed for Fernandinho. Former Manchester City player will join Athletico Paranaense on a free move, two year contract agreed. 🔴🇧🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022
Man City will replace Fernandinho with Kalvin Phillips, done deal. ⤵️ https://t.co/ESLxuTOziG
Man Utd reject Barcelona bid for Maguire (Sun)
Catalans were keen to include defender as part of De Jong deal
Manchester United have rejected an approach from Barcelona to sign defender Harry Maguire, reports the Sun.
The Catalans had proposed including the England international in the deal that would take Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford, but United are not willing to let him go.
River optimistic over Suarez deal
🚨 Por Luis Suárez hay que esperar. Gallardo fue clarísimo. Hoy está de vacaciones y recuperándose de su rodilla. En River hay optimismo y confianza porque al jugador le seduce la oferta. Y la serie con Vélez será crucial: jugar la Copa Libertadores es clave para su decisión. pic.twitter.com/A966VqqWoF— Juan Patricio Balbi (@juanbalbi9) June 26, 2022
LAFC will put Bale in 'position to succeed'
Los Angeles FC general manager Joe Thorrington affirmed that the club will do everything it can to make Gareth Bale's spell in MLS a success.
Bale completed a blockbuster transfer to LAFC on Saturday after nine years at Madrid, and is the MLS team's second big signing of the summer after Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini.
While the Welshman has featured only sparingly at club level recently, Thorrington is convinced he can deliver.
Rooney makes decision on future after Derby exit
Wayne Rooney has decided to take a break from football management after his spell at Derby County, claims the Sun.
The Manchester United legend stepped down on Friday in a surprise decision, with Liam Rosenior taking over on an interim basis at the club.