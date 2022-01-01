Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City ready to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to £83m Bellingham

AC Milan desperate to extend Leao contract
AC Milan are eager to tie Rafael Leao down to a new contract amid his excellent performances for club and country.
Leao impressed for Portugal in Saturday's Nations League win against Czech Republic and he is wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea.
Calciomercato says the Serie A side are willing to increase his salary beyond the €2 million he currently receives, but accept they will have a hard time convincing him to reject offers from elsewhere or they may have to sell him next summer.
Chelsea medical chief leaves
Chelsea medical chief Paco Biosca has left the club, according to The Telegraph.
The 69-year-old is the latest figure to leave the Stamford Bridge team following the exits of commercial director Damian Willoughby and director of communications Steve Atkins.
Martinez to replace Oblak at Atletico
Atletico Madrid are eyeing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez as a candidate to replace Jan Oblak.
The Mirror reports the Spanish giants could lose Oblak in the summer when his contract expires and they believe the Villa shot stopper would be a good successor.
Ex-Tottenham star Rose to join Wigan
Danny Rose is in talks to join Wigan, according to The Sun.
The ex-Tottenham left-back is available for free after leaving Watford and looks set to move to the Championship side.
Man City ready to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to £83m Bellingham (The Sun)
Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Jude Bellingham for £83 million.
The Sun claims that Manchester City are confident they will beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of the English midfielder.